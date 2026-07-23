Wonkette

Wonkette

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Resist Herr GropenFuhrer's avatar
Resist Herr GropenFuhrer
30m

re: Tomorrow we’ll really screw y’all up and send the afternoon newsletter in Mandarin or something! Fun!

For reporting on the Ongoing Farce, and especially in light of the war vs. Iran, I recommend Farsi ... although, that might get you a visit from Homeland Security, so perhaps best to have your Canadian office publish it ... safety first!!

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