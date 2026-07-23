Historically Accurate Cyclops! Wonkette One-A-Day for July 23, 2026!
Sorry, but a lot of this post is in German because we just did a German lesson.
Well, here we are again! Subscribe if you don’t, or upgrade that subscription to paid if you haven’t!
Hier is where you do that. Das machen Sie hier! Sorry just did a German lesson right before this.
Was hat Wonkette heute geschrieben?
Es gibt diese Tabs!
Da ist dieser Idiot!
Diese Arschlöcher!
Diese dummen Faschisten!
Und natürlich dieser Nazi:
Elon Musk's AI Grok 'Odyssey' Will Be Much More 'Historically' Accurate (He Means White)
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We hope the German in this newsletter doesn’t give creeps like Stephen Miller any hot ideas, as we’d remind him that the resistance to the Nazis also spoke German.
Tomorrow we’ll really screw y’all up and send the afternoon newsletter in Mandarin or something! Fun!
re: Tomorrow we’ll really screw y’all up and send the afternoon newsletter in Mandarin or something! Fun!
For reporting on the Ongoing Farce, and especially in light of the war vs. Iran, I recommend Farsi ... although, that might get you a visit from Homeland Security, so perhaps best to have your Canadian office publish it ... safety first!!