Well, here we are again! Subscribe if you don’t, or upgrade that subscription to paid if you haven’t!

Was hat Wonkette heute geschrieben?

Es gibt diese Tabs!

Da ist dieser Idiot!

Diese Arschlöcher!

Diese dummen Faschisten!

Und natürlich dieser Nazi:

We hope the German in this newsletter doesn’t give creeps like Stephen Miller any hot ideas, as we’d remind him that the resistance to the Nazis also spoke German.

Tomorrow we’ll really screw y’all up and send the afternoon newsletter in Mandarin or something! Fun!