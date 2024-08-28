Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appears to be surviving Republican opposition researchers’ latest efforts to attack him as a dirty low-down liar. The Democratic vice presidential nominee this week has somehow managed to withstand the blistering charge that he “lied” on his campaign website — in 2006 — about having received an award in 1993 from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce. NOT TRUE, exclaimed Fox News, because in fact Walz had been honored by Nebraska’s branch of the “Junior Chamber of Commerce,” aka the Jaycees, an error that was corrected on the website after the Nebraska Chamber sent a shirty letter.

My god, is there anything this man won’t stoop to? Here’s the shocking Fox headline:

Just wait until rightwing oppo researchers learn about the one time when Walz told the host of a dinner party, "Well, I better get going here" but then stood at the door chatting for another 45 minutes and insisting he wouldn't dream of taking home some leftovers, but in the end went home with half the leftover tuna-noodle hot dish and some pie.

The Fox story explains, blisteringly, that when Walz ran for Congress in 2006, his campaign site “touted” a 1993 award he’d received for his work with the Nebraska business community. As you gentle readers now know, the site named the wrong group!!!!! Fox explains the scandal with as much pretended horror as it can muster:

He never received such an award, however, which was outlined to him in a blistering letter from the then-president of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, Barry L. Kennedy. "We researched this matter and can confirm that you have not been the recipient of any award from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce," the letter addressed to Walz on Nov. 1, 2006, reads. "I am not going to draw a conclusion about your intentions by including this line in your biography. However, we respectfully request that you remove any reference to our organization as it could be considered an endorsement of your candidacy. It should be pointed out, however, that the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has endorsed your opponent, Congressman Gil Gutknecht, for his support of small business issues," Kennedy continued.

In a Rochester Post-Bulletin article at the time of the massive (blistering) controversy (the Rochester in Minnesota, not the other one in New York) journos discovered that the award came from the Jaycees, and that’s pretty much the end of it, although we do love that Fox reporter Emma Colton says that after the campaign website corrected the error, Walz’s “then-campaign manager passed off the issue as a ‘typographical error,’” per the 2006 Post-Bulletin story, which we couldn’t find online.

See how the press is constantly covering up for Tim Walz?! Please be mad, very big mad!

The story got picked up by the usual range of rightwing outlets, and also, hilariously, by Axios reporter Alex Thompson, who retweeted a dumb Washington Free Beacon story with the Very Concerned headline “For Tim Walz, a Pattern of Prevarications Stretches Back Almost Two Decades.” What an embarrassing dork:

Like, do we even know who this man is? What will we learn next? Perhaps that when asked “How ya doin’?'“ he scurrilously replies “Fine, you?” even when he has a headache?

And gosh, we haven’ even touched on the subsequent stupid attempt to claim that Walz lied about his dog by posting a twitter photo of another dog that played with his Labrador retriever Scout at a dog park (the same day he also posted video of the dogs playing together at the dog park).

God help us. The man likes dogs. IMPEACH!

Share

PREVIOUSLY IN TIM WALZ!

[Fox News / AP]

Yr Wonkette is funded entirely by reader donations. If you can, please become a paid subscriber, or if a one-time donation works better for you, we will do our best not to spin that as a scandal.

Shocking True Donation Button!