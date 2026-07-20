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Cincinnatus's avatar
Cincinnatus
4h

“It is better to deserve honors and not have them than to have them and not deserve them.”

― Mark Twain

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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
4h

The Oligarch-owned media isn't doing Israel, or Jewish people worldwide (who are not the same thing as the nation-state of Israel), any favors making the policies of the current Administration of Israel the focus of US elections.

They're running out of ways to smear the US Left, and it's becoming self-destructive.

When I was a little kid, and I turn 60 next month, Israel was probably the most-admired nation on Earth. That isn't true among younger voters now. And the skill with which AIPAC has used Citizens United to push a fascist agenda has yielded powerful results, but that isn't working so well under the spotlight. The spotlight is, albeit very slowly, revealing that a great many Jewish people don't support the current Israeli fascist regime.

The Oligarchs are getting very worried, more and more every day, by the rise of the US Left. Their typical attacks of antisemitism are losing traction. Their attacks of misogyny are working less and less well as the outrageous woman-hating of the Right comes into clear view.

Good for El-Sayed for being prepared. Hopefully he's had his own campaign fixers go through his personal past with a fine-tooth comb because once the anti-Arab smears stop working, they're going to look for some other stick to beat him with because they're scared.

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