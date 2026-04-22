Good afternoon amis et amies (?).

I do not speak French.

We shall begin with news marveilleuse that I am gonna see your bitch asses IN MONTREAL! WHEE! OUI! Also: Cleveland and Pittsburgh, YA ADDED.

That news was also aqui, en la tabs!

How can you miss The Hairballs if they won’t go away?

This by Robyn, as always, was very good, but she had the day off so by the time I read and edited this she didn’t even know she had typed “vile homophone,” honestly I should have left it in there.

THE JOY.

There were so many perfect quotes on this one, tell me your favorite in the comments, mine was “FBI Director ‘I’m Not As Think As You KA$H I Am’ Patel.”

And that’s it for today. Get the fuck out!

We love you goodbye.