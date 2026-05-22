Wonkette

Wonkette

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Prometheus59650's avatar
Prometheus59650
1h

"Colbert is finally finished at CBS," Trump wrote. "Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!"

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Translation: I hate Colbert because he has been beloved for decades and I know I am so hated that the world will celebrate my death.

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Prostate of Dorian Gray's avatar
Prostate of Dorian Gray
1h

More kittens is always the right answer.

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