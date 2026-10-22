Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Rolling Stone has a story about how the pervy asshole can't stop talking about men's asses in the last few weeks. He's lost all self-regulation ability.

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The Last Tour for Our Horny, Mad King

https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/political-commentary/trump-mens-bodies-midterm-rallies-1235646285/

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Schmannity's avatar
Schmannity
2h

"Alex Jones

@RealAlexJones

🚨ALEX JONES EXCLUSIVELY Reveals The Secret Of Why President Trump Is Obsessed With Men’s Asses!

BOTTOM LINE: This Is Clear Signs Of Early Stage Frontal-Lobe Dementia, He Can Reverse This With Treatment And Proper Rest But We Need A SERIOUS INTERVENTION NOW!

Even For Democrats Who Are Cheering For Trump’s Downfall, This Is TOO DANGEROUS, He’s Not Going To Get 25th Amendment-ed, WE NEED TO STABILIZE THE PRESIDENT— THIS IS DANGEROUS!"

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