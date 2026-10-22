And they had tears in their eyes and they said sir, sir, tell us about Jon Husted’s ass.

On October 26, Donald Trump is heading to Corinth, Mississippi, because that is where a bunch of white hicks live. And there he will do one of his special get-out-the-vote rallies, where he will tell them stories about the sex dimples in Ohio Senator Jon Husted’s ass, and he will tell them about how good he is at dementia tests, the dementia tests it is COMPLETELY NORMAL for him to take all the time, doctors just give him a dementia test every time because they are studying his very good brain, for inclusion in the history books.

Trump has been all over the place lately — his brain and his body — but specifically he’s been in lots of places where Republicans are shit-scared they’re going to lose Senate seats. His schedule for the days leading up to Mississippi has been Wichita, Kansas; Greenville, North Carolina; Clemson, South Carolina; Sioux City, Iowa; Fort Myers, Florida; Macon, Georgia; St. Clair County, Michigan. And that is every night! They are running Grandpa Dementia Hitler ragged.

And now apparently he needs to rush to Corinth? How fucking bad are the internals in Cindy Hyde-Smith’s race to keep her Senate seat?

Pretty fucking bad, we reckon. Especially if Axios’s headline last night is to be believed: “Scoop: Senate Republicans fear Mississippi is in play.”

Say more!

Axios notes that Republicans are suddenly worried about getting some extra cash into the Senate races in South Carolina, Kansas, and Mississippi, after a Democratic donor just surprised everybody by injecting a fucktonne of money into those exact states, plus Florida. The main Senate Democrats PAC is also now throwing money into Mississippi.

“The wall has broken. The enemy is inside the fort,” says one of Axios’s bullet points, quoting a “national Republican political operative.” That person added, “We are now fighting hand to hand.” Very dramatic!

“No Republican seat is safe this cycle,” said another one. Your mouth to God’s ears, buddy.

We’re not posting about this to inject hopium less than two weeks before the midterms. Every vote counts and needs to happen, everywhere. And just like there are places like South Carolina, Kansas, and Alabama that could shock everybody by going purple, there are a couple that could shock everybody by doing the same thing from the other direction.

For instance, Minnesota, we need to talk about how you’re becoming more and more like Wisconsin every election, and you need to act like it. Yes, Minneapolis-St. Paul is a progressive paradise. It is surrounded by the Midwestern “Kristi Noem Doggy Daycare” equivalent of Kentucky, and we need to stop being surprised that that Senate race is this close. Also Michigan is not out of the woods. Texas is not out of the woods.

Nobody is out of the woods until they are out of the goddamned woods, OK?

Moreover, it’s true that there could be a psychological element going on, Republicans plying stories about their fears in an effort to scare their otherwise complacent and bored voters into showing up at the polls, in a year when the enthusiasm gap is quite large. But there are lots of headlines out there right now about Republicans panicking.

And there are also a growing number of headlines about yep, the Dems think Mississippi might be in play. And South Carolina. And so forth.

It’s entirely possible Trump’s rallies aren’t doing a damn thing for any of these candidates. Lord, Ken Paxton thinks Trump’s Texas Republican convention hurt him. But the fact remains that he wouldn’t be going to Mississippi if their internals weren’t awful.

Our guess here is that it’s not that Republican numbers people think Hyde-Smith is definitely going to lose, or that Darline Graham is definitely going to lose in South Carolina. But the numbers they’re seeing must be scary enough that — if it’s as bad as many Republicans are starting to fear it could be — then some state like that could really pop through and fuck them.

As a person who is from the capital of North Mississippi (Memphis) and who knows that state quite well, we have long believed that if any state ever were to shock everybody by becoming suddenly purple, it would be Mississippi.

Because Mississippi is at least as awful with voter suppression as Texas is. And because Mississippi is the US state with the highest percentage of Black residents (36.8 percent). You want to tell us Republican numbers people do not know that Mississippi is 36.8 percent Black and that if the people were ever allowed to vote and have their votes counted, that state would be in play immediately?

Here’s that Scott Colom ad about how it’s not time to “pick another protein,” Cindy Hyde-Smith, it’s time to pick a new damn senator instead. Throw him some more money if you can.

[Axios]

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