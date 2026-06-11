Donald Trump loves the inflation, did you hear? He just keeps saying weird stuff that makes no sense, and somehow the earth itself doesn’t rebel and devour him. Truly it is a mystery!

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Feed The Kitty

We started our Thursday with Tabs and a .gif of an adorable axolotl, who appears to be some sort of living Funko Pop figurine.

Donald Trump’s most recent routine medical check-up involved 22 doctors, which is why healthcare costs are out of control.

The New York Times keeps finding men who want to restrict abortion rights, who insist that to win more people over, Democrats should adopt the really unpopular position that abortion access should be restricted. This makes no sense of course.

Dang, there were a bunch of primaries Tuesday, and it was a very bad day for very bad South Carolina Republican Nancy Mace! Also, we talk about Maine again!

Donald Trump says he loves inflation, which will make for a lot of good campaign ads this fall.

That’s all, folks! See you in the morning!