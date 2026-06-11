Wonkette

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
2h

OT: I swear to God, you can't make this stuff up.

"Former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino's nascent 2028 presidential campaign suffered a blow when Jacob Engels, a controversial figure tasked with launching the candidate's online presence, was arrested at a budget motel and charged with felony methamphetamine possession."

https://bsky.app/profile/rawstory.com/post/3mnzrc6qdrg27

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Wookiee Monster's avatar
Wookiee Monster
3h

Now that Nancy Mace is done, I hope she gets the mental health care she desperately needs. That woman is not right in the head.

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