Good afternoon, friends and enemies! (Just kidding, pretty sure we blocked the White House Office of Personnel Management from continuing to subscribe. What a bunch of fucks!) Here’s what we wrote at you today!

It was a long weekend’s worth of tabs!

Thank God I forgot to post Erik Loomis last week, so we had one to start us off with by 9 a.m., or it would have been hours before you all had something to comment around!

Marcie covered the insanity in Greenland, UGH.

Dok with yet another data point in “it’s not whether you’re progressive or moderate, it’s whether you’ll FIGHT.” Moderate Abigail Spanberger started her term as VA Gov SWINGING.

Robyn explained Trump’s “Great” “Healthcare” “Plan.” It’s yeah nah.

Evan had a lot to say about this douche. It sounds like people are done with his shit!

And Dok had a Minneapolis-flavored Martin Luther King Day essay to feel some feelings.

See you bright and early for tabs!