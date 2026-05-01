Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pat Kolmer's avatar
Pat Kolmer
1hEdited

"You do not take a person who, for years, has been hobbled by chains and bring him up to the starting line of a race and then say, 'you are free to compete with all the others,' and still justly believe that you have been completely fair."

- President Lyndon B. Johnson, June 4, 1965, explaining the idea behind the Civil Rights Act

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
2h

Someday, Miss Clairol will have a color known as Fox News Blond.

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