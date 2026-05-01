The gleeful reactions from white fascists, racists, and other American dead weight continue to come in, after Donald Trump’s white supremacist, illegitimate, partisan hack Supreme Court voided the last piece of the Voting Rights Act. Now, white fascists, racists, and other dead weight can continue exerting power over a population that would never freely choose to give it to them!

It’s kind of like slavery or Jim Crow, but while melodramatically winking to other people who are in on the joKKKe.

Anyway, here is Martha MacCallum, a Fox blonde you can’t tell apart from any of the other Fox blondes, explaining yesterday on The Five why the totally not racist Supreme Court’s decision was a step forward for equality, actually, she said blondely.

Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! they’re separate! — or we have a Patreon too.

Wonkette $ machine!

Media Matters:

MacCALLUM: The whole point of the voter rights act was to have race neutrality.

It was not, but go on.

MacCALLUM: That’s the same point that the Supreme Court judged when they took out race-based admissions for universities around the country. The whole point of the Civil Rights Movement was to have equality, to have people not in different groups based on the color of their skin, whether they are white or Black or any color at all.

Equality means erasing all the groups? Sure, Jan. Love it when interchangeable white blonde ladies on Fox News explain what the Civil Rights Movement was for. Surprise, it was that ONE SENTENCE from Dr. King’s oeuvre that they all know and love, because of how they can use it out of context to further entrench white supremacy.

And nothing more.

MacCALLUM: So, it’s really like — this district in Louisiana was carved out to create a Black district, which I think should be offensive to people.

It’s, like, really offensive to Birth Of A Nation extra Martha MacCallum.

White MAGA racists are desperate to live in a world where the only way to be truly fair is for us all to agree that we “don’t see race.” Because if we “don’t see race,” it’s impossible to see them being racist. It’s impossible to see them rigging the world to make sure white supremacists stay in charge, keep power over the rest of us, power none of them earned because they’re literally all human trash that, again, nobody would freely elect if given a true and fair choice.

MacCALLUM: I think if any district was formed that way as to put you in a certain group, like if they had a voting district, oh, put all the women in this district because we know you all like to vote exactly the same way, I think is offensive.

Interchangeable Fox News blonde lady also knows what is offensive to women, we guess.

They really need us to agree that this is all happening in a vacuum, that these majority-minority districts weren’t created in the first fucking place because if you didn’t create them, then non-white, non-white-supremacist Americans wouldn’t fucking have anybody speaking out for them or looking out for their interests.

Donald Trump’s Supreme KKKourt is simply giving the country back to the whites-only crowd, and Martha MacCallum is doing her part by repeating the fiction that it’s offensive to even suggest that a district full of white supremacist Republicans wouldn’t make the wisest most Father Knows Best decisions for whatever Black minority they allow to live on their gerrymandered plantations.

MacCALLUM: I think

She thinks.

MacCALLUM: that we need to get back to a point where you’ve got these decisions made by the reasons they’re supposed to be made by, which is geography and census and movement — based on demographic movement within the state. So, I think this thing has gotten totally out of control, and I think that the justices came down on the right side of it today.

Yeah, we need to “get back” to that. Not sure how many Supreme Court decisions or constitutional amendments needs to be invalidated, how far back we need to go for white MAGA racists to “get back” to that, but we bet they’ll show us if we let them.

In related news, according to Donald Trump, Tennessee white Republican Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has affirmed that he agrees with white Republican home economics major and white standards enforcer Senator Marsha Blackburn that it’s time to get rid of the last remaining blue district in the state, surrounding Memphis.

We would say that’s extremely racist, to redraw the districts so that zero Black people (besides Black Republican useful idiots serving as white Tennessee Republicans’ “I Have A Black Friends”) in the state have representation, but that would require us to see race.

Better to assume that Tennessee’s white supremacists, Christian fascists and Nazis can (and should!) be trusted to make the decisions for the rest of us, no matter what part of the state they live in.

It’s only fair.

[Media Matters]

Want to read more Evan than just what’s at Wonkette? Visit The Moral High Ground and subscribe to it!

Follow me on Instagram!

And on BlueSky!

And on Facebook!

Here, a LinkTree!

Share

Want to donate just once?