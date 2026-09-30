Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
3h

My best friend visited and took me out to lunch in June, and then

I treated us to ice cream.

While we had fun, his electric car was charging for FREE at the utility company lot. It's slow-charge, but it's FREE, in the backwater *I* live in.

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josephebacon's avatar
josephebacon
3h

The Ralphs supermarket nearest me has half a dozen car charging stations...and picketers demanding Ralphs remove them...from Turning Pointless...let...that...sink...in...

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