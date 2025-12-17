It's your Wonkette Wednesday roundup!
Afternoon post roundup. I JUST SAID!
Hi hi hi Wonkette One A Dayers! Here is where you get all the day’s post in one email instead of so many dumb emails!
First it was Tabs! Evan did them, I took the day off again yesterday for “two meetings and a mammogram.” Filler injection sites, he says! I had assumed that was what tattooed lipliner looked like.
Then he wrote this post in about 20 minutes because we didn’t have a morning post ready. Talk about a HERO. (Not Pete Hegseth.)
Good. Nice Time.
Bedtime for Bongos.
It’s weird when Oklahoma does something not crazy.
Oklahoma Supreme Court Won't Let Ryan Walters Jesusify Social Studies Class After All
·
It’s not a great jobs report, Bob!
Trump Finally Allows Jobs Report After Shutdown. Nobody Gets Dolls Or Pencils For Christmas!
·
FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.
And that was all the posts that mattered today in the whole wide world. See you bright and early for tabs!