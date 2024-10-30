Jimmy Kimmel Did A Good And Important Thing Last Night
Send this to a Republican you love, or who thinks you love them.
Closing arguments for Kamala Harris and against Donald Trump continue to stack up!
Harris did her speech at the Ellipse last night, making the case herself, and then Joe Biden said Donald Trump’s supporters, all of them, are putrid buttsnorting ogre trash Nazis with webbed feet for brains and prehensile tails for brains and pig pubises for brains. Ha ha, just kidding, we’re teasin’ Old Handsome Joe, who isn’t running for president. (Somebody should tell all the MAGA that’s jerkin’ it trying to make a Biden “basket of deplorables” moment happen.)
Kamala Harris's Magnificent Ellipse Speech, And The Politico Hacks Who Know Jack-Sh*t About It!
MAGA Nazis Desperately Trying To Jerk Biden ‘Basket Of Deplorables’ Moment Into Existence
Jimmy Kimmel, the entertainment man, took a different approach last night. He announced early in the day that his monologue last night, all 20 minutes of it, would be intended for Republicans. No, not as a joke. He asked his followers to please share it with a Republican they love, and ask them to watch the whole thing as a favor.
Honestly, that could have gone a lot of directions, but the direction it went was actually kind and good. If you have a Republican you love, or who thinks you love them, you might want to send this to them.
Kimmel’s theory here seems to be that a lot of Republican voters actually don’t see Trump the way he (and we) do. We don’t mean how they perceive him. We mean that much of the right-wing media tries to shield less cultish viewers from what he’s really like. Watch Fox News for a bit, see how they cut away from his rallies when he starts really weird shit. Watch the “Fox & Friends” hosts try to get off the phone with him when he calls them mid-shit and babbles too long.
They don’t see what Trump says on Truth Social, because they’re not on it, because nobody of consequence is on it. Fox News didn’t breathlessly report his tweets, and we’ve all seen Republican senators and congressmen try to pretend they haven’t heard about Trump’s latest Nazi tweet or racist rally comment.
We’ve all seen the empty chairs at Trump’s loser rallies.
Harris herself seemed to be working off the same theory when, during their infamous debate, she told people to go to his rallies, so they can hear him babble about Hannibal Lecter and windmills.
So that’s what Kimmel did in his “A”-block last night. He made some jokes, but not a ton. He said clearly that if you are a person “who think Democrats are controlling the weather, or Beyoncé eats baby skin, forget it.” You are not the intended audience for this. You’re not reachable by God or man.
But he showed them pure, unfiltered Trump. He showed them years upon years of Trump saying he’s about to announce a plan to repeal Obamacare in about two months, but he can’t tell you yet, because it’s a secret, putting Trump’s “concepts of a plan” in context. He showed them Trump saying his favorite Bible verse is a secret, and when asked whether he was an Old Testament Guy or a New Testament guy, he said oh probably both.
He showed in technicolor how Trump doesn’t answer questions, and sometimes he’s. not even lying, he just tapdances. It’s because he’s entirely bullshit, he knows nothing, he knows less than nothing. He doesn’t know enough about things to lie about them, he just tapdances.
What’s the plan for childcare? “Childcare is childcare, it’s something you have to have it!”
“He’s like a child who didn’t do his book report,” said Jimmy.
He played clips of what Trump is really.saying with his mouth about kids going to school, and “they change the sex of your child.” “Perform sex-change operation and send them back home!” “Make the boy into a girl and not tell the parents.” “Your boy leaves for school and comes back, A GIRL.” “It was a HE and comes back a SHE.”
“Can you even believe we’re saying this?”
NO! said Jimmy, laughing. This is fucking bullshit, and anybody who hasn’t lost their literal actual mind knows it.
The babbling about windmills, Jimmy played every clip of it. “The wind is bullshit!” said Trump at the end of that segment.
The shark story, about the sharks and the batteries and the electrocution.
The Dumbest Sh*t Trump Said About Windmills Last Night, From 'Cancer' To 'REEER! REEER!'
And so forth. All Trump’s goddamned infomercials about Trump coins and Trump NFT trading cards where he’s “even holding some Bitcoins!” because Trump is a fucking stupid old man who thinks you can carry around bags of Bitcoins.
His fucking Bible.
It was a really, really good segment. Watch it all, please, as we skipped a lot, including the part where Jimmy Kimmel, the comedy man, took the time to make sure voters understood exactly how many of Trump’s own former employees and appointees will not be voting for him this year, because they consider him unhinged, unfit and dangerous.
At the end, like a common Kamala Harris, Kimmel said if you’ve made it this far, then please go watch Trump’s Hitler rally at Madison Square Garden, or his three-hour appearance on Joe Rogan, where Trump made an absolute fool of himself. Yep, we’ve reached the point where it’s officially common practice to advocate for Kamala Harris by holding people’s faces in the kitchen floor dogshit of Donald Trump’s actual words and appearances, to force them to watch him and confront what he’s like.
Again, like Jimmy said early on, this isn’t for people who think Hunter Biden is controlling the weather with a Jewish space laser powered by his Chinese Communist penis. Those people are too far gone and the best we can probably do for them is make sure they have clean bedpans to use and aren’t allowed to play with scissors.
But every vote counts, and maybe there are some people to reach with this. So if you know one, do what Jimmy Kimmel says! You can even send them this post!
You might want to cut out the part about how MAGA voters have pig pubises for brains, though, that was just goddamned rude.
"(Somebody should tell all the MAGA that’s jerkin’ it trying to make a Biden “basket of deplorables” moment happen.)"
* MAGA asshats don't care what Pres Biden actually said, acknowledging the apostrophe would put a serious kink in the narrative with less than a day to go before the election. They *must* bloviate and lie or risk potentially losing some Repubs on the fringe;
* The RINOs don't really have much concern as to what Pres Biden says unless they can spin it into something he didn't say to further rile up the base to do whatever is necessary to deny VP Harris the win up, to and including illegalities;
* Their interest in Biden has been waning for a while now and they are pinning everything they deem wrong during the Biden admin on Harris -- hence their referring to the "Harris/Biden administration" (as if a Veep could institute any policies on her/his own terms).
-----
"Honestly, that could have gone a lot of directions, but the direction it went was actually kind and good."
The TV late-night talk show hosts have much more integrity than the squawking heads (name via The Righting) from the Right wingnut media. Over the past few years the Normies have pretty much refrained from ad hominem attacks on the Fulvous Flatulence, and focused more on his policies and antics rather than make it personal (although Colbert, Kimmel, and Meyers have gotten personal on occasion). OTOH, the Amber Ardipithecus ramidus' media fanbois and fangirlz make almost everything personal with no focus on policies other than to misrepresent them for those highly discerning viewers that drink in their bovine scat.
-----
"Watch Fox News for a bit, see how they cut away from his rallies when he starts really weird shit. Watch the “Fox & Friends” hosts try to get off the phone with him when he calls them mid-shit and babbles too long."
Minimal props where props are due. At least Fox seems to have a modicum of integrity left, those fine folk at Newsmax, OANN, and Right wingnut talk radio are whores within the Sociopathic Marigold Swamp Monster's stable. They'd never cut him off mid-rant.
-----
"We’ve all seen the empty chairs at Trump’s loser rallies."
Fake news from the lamestream media. The Mango Malignancy's rallies have always had to turn people away because the venues couldn't hold all who wanted to attend. Every one of the pix from the rallies that show differently have been altered or generated by AI.
-----
"they can hear him babble about Hannibal Lecter and windmills"
Don't forget the "late great Alphonse Capone."
-----
"when asked whether he was an Old Testament Guy or a New Testament guy, he said oh probably both"
There a few caveats to be aware of:
* The Sandstone Snowflake only likes the parts in the Old Testament about G-d's vengeance on his enemies... otherwise fuggetaboutit. The Old Testament is about the Jews, and we all know his opinions on those blood-poisoning vermin;
* He only approves of the New Testament as printed in his $60 endorsed version
(as an aside:
"Thousands of copies of Donald Trump’s “God Bless the USA” Bible were printed in a country that the former president has repeatedly accused of stealing American jobs and engaging in unfair trade practices: China.
...
The estimated value of the three separate shipments was $342,000, or less than $3 per Bible, according to databases that track exports and imports." https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/thousands-of-trump-bibles-were-printed-in-china-as-he-campaigned-against-trade-practices
A $57 profit per Bible... not bad an ROI, and I bet that that the Goldenrod Grotesqueness donated his share to Mother Church.);
* I seriously doubt that he has read either, someone who reads at a fifth grade level would need assistance reading and understanding both Testaments. He would turn to the "Evangelicals for Trump" and the Christian Nationalists for this help -- both groups are as happy as pigs in shit that their perverted parables and teachings of the Christ have been so well received by true G-d fearing Christians like them;
* I wonder just how high a tariff he'd place on these printed-in-China Bibles?
-----
"He played clips of what Trump is really.saying [sic] with his mouth about kids going to school, and “they change the sex of your child.” “Perform sex-change operation and send them back home!” “Make the boy into a girl and not tell the parents.” “Your boy leaves for school and comes back, A GIRL.” “It was a HE and comes back a SHE.”" [all-caps in the original]
Wow, the miracles of modern medicine. Your child can go to school in the morning, receive gender changing surgery, and return home that afternoon! Besides, who refers to a child as "it" rather than "they" in a sentence like his; this is more dehumanizing than the mass surgeries he insists are occurring.
-----
"Those people are too far gone and the best we can probably do for them is make sure they have clean bedpans to use and aren’t allowed to play with scissors."
Actually, the best thing we can do is have them running around and playing while holding those scissors in the hopes that the end result will stop them from swimming in the gene pool.
fnord
Thanks for highlighting this, Evan. IMO Mr. Kimmel has delivered the most heartfelt, accessible takes on the disaster that is Trump. He's consistently skewered the tangerine nightmare in the most exhaustive terms, and also worked with another treasure, Norman Lear :) Huge appreciation to the man (along with Mr. Oliver, Mr. Colbert, Mr. Meyers.) Late night has saved my brain, what's left of it