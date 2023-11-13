Hey, my son is still out of school. Thank God, he’s in a play so he has some structure to his days that doesn’t involve smoking me at chess.

Sunday, I wrote about John Schneider, “The Dukes Of Hazzard” and “Smallville.”

Then Rebecca dropped some Tabs.

Chapter two in our thrilling serialized novel The Split!

Trump goes full Hitler … even more so than usual.

New Jersey gets a new Senate candidate, and she’s a familiar face!

Democrats did very well in Pennsylvania last week!

Guess you can’t put a price on masking the smell of a poopy diaper.

Send this newsletter to everyone you know! Share

Tim Scott has suspended his campaign to spend more sexy time with real live girlfriend, we assume.

Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!

Pretrial detention is a terrible thing.

Gag this asshole.

Trump remains a monster.

Such a hateful sad joyless bigot.

We’re sure Trump is devastated.

Still no school tomorrow! But I remain cautiously optimistic.