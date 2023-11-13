Discover more from Wonkette
Let Us Mourn (A Different) Trump!
Here's your Monday newsletter.
Hey, my son is still out of school. Thank God, he’s in a play so he has some structure to his days that doesn’t involve smoking me at chess.
Sunday, I wrote about John Schneider, “The Dukes Of Hazzard” and “Smallville.”
Then Rebecca dropped some Tabs.
40 Sophisticated Walk-in Shower Ideas That Are Dripping with Style! Tabs, Mon., Nov. 13, 2023
Chapter two in our thrilling serialized novel The Split!
Trump goes full Hitler … even more so than usual.
New Jersey gets a new Senate candidate, and she’s a familiar face!
New Jersey's Non-Indicted First Lady Tammy Murphy Set To Challenge Perpetual Corruption Machine Bob Menendez
Democrats did very well in Pennsylvania last week!
Guess you can’t put a price on masking the smell of a poopy diaper.
Tim Scott has suspended his campaign to spend more sexy time with real live girlfriend, we assume.
Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!
Pretrial detention is a terrible thing.
Duterte Drug War Critic Released On Bail After Six Years In Jail For Imaginary Crimes
Gag this asshole.
Trump Attacks Special Counsel's Wife As His Lawyers Argue No Gag Order Is Needed To Restrain Him
Trump remains a monster.
Such a hateful sad joyless bigot.
We’re sure Trump is devastated.
Maryanne Trump Barry, Trump’s Older Sister Who Said She Did His Homework, Dies At 86
Still no school tomorrow! But I remain cautiously optimistic.
