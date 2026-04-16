Hola of loves! Here is what we wrote at you today!

Gonna be a lot of taaaabs to change the way things are.

Everybody’s all shocked this week that the Republicans are being weird freaks about teen pregnancy — i.e., being for it — again, but I swear Robyn’s writing the same post since 2014.

Evan thinks everyone should boycott the US World Cup, but I think boycotts might be illegal now?

GTFO John Eastman!

Hey remember when Obama did the worst religious oppression ever by assuming those nuns could … sign a form if they didn’t want to offer insurance with birth control in it? What a tyrant freak.

And for your open thread enjoyment, here’s this … actually the best guy FEMA has going? Oh dear.

See you bright and early for tabs!

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