LOL: Lots of Love! Wonkette OneA-Day for 4/16/26!
Afternoon post roundup!
Hola of loves! Here is what we wrote at you today!
Gonna be a lot of taaaabs to change the way things are.
Everybody’s all shocked this week that the Republicans are being weird freaks about teen pregnancy — i.e., being for it — again, but I swear Robyn’s writing the same post since 2014.
Evan thinks everyone should boycott the US World Cup, but I think boycotts might be illegal now?
GTFO John Eastman!
Hey remember when Obama did the worst religious oppression ever by assuming those nuns could … sign a form if they didn’t want to offer insurance with birth control in it? What a tyrant freak.
And for your open thread enjoyment, here’s this … actually the best guy FEMA has going? Oh dear.
FEMA Orders Waffle House Teleportation Guy To Shut Up About Teleporting To Waffle House
See you bright and early for tabs!
Here’s how you can subscribe to Wonkette!
Prefer a non-Substack subscription? The button below will take any amount of your choosing at Paypal — let me know if you want the newsletter subscription too! Paypal won’t automatically sign you up for the newsletter! — or we have a Patreon too.
R.I.P. Nicolette Larson.
Thank you for the Nicolette Larson video. I needed a reminder of kinder, gentler times.