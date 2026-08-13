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Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
1h

Last night at 3am is when my smoke detector decided it needed a new battery. Beeep.

Oh fuck not now! Beeep. Seriously, right now you do this? Beeep.

This morning I got on a ladder and changed the battery and that is when I saw the damn thing was 16 years old, it has a life span of 10 years.

Hey Mr. Rich (my landlord) I need a new one.

They aren't so good on fixing things. They get one week to get me a new one, then I buy one and subtract the cost from the rent.

You don't fuck around when it comes to something like that.

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
5h

It is time for another cat pic as album cover!

Harry Sings Songs of Purraise for Ceiling Cat.

(he went through a religious phase, Catlick)

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-313882827?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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