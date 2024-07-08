Rumors of President Joe Biden’s already lost reelection have been greatly exaggerated.

You’ll be forgiven for being confused, considering the freakouts since the first 2024 presidential debate.

But let’s take a look at this week’s platforming of lying and concern-trolling Republicans on the Sunday shows. We’re sure they have America’s best interests at heart.

Rubio’s Last Chance At VP Slot

With the Republican National Convention only a week away in Milwaukee, we are due for an announcement of who will be Donald Trump’s next lapdog (or person his followers will threaten to hang, if they don’t go along with the next coup).

Florida Senator Marco Rubio was on CNN’s “State Of The Union” to take his last stab at the job.

Host Dana Bash began by trying to find out why, after four decades, the Republican Party seems to want to remove its endorsement of a national abortion ban from its platform. Rubio insisted this was merely the party reflecting its nominee, while avoiding how it’s an attempt to hide from voters that Donald Trump was the one who took abortion rights away in the first place. Rubio tried to parrot Trump’s lie about how people totally wanted abortion rights decided at the state level:

RUBIO: All the Supreme Court ruled was that this was a political issue, that this was an issue that now voters would be able to decide via the people they voted for or voted against at the state level, and that's the reality.

No, reproductive rights are a medical issue. Politics has no place in decisions between a patient and their doctor. The reason Republicans are removing the national abortion ban from the official party platform is they hope to fool enough people into giving them power, and then passing a national abortion ban.

In the same way, Rubio pretended, now that it has gotten an unwanted spotlight, that Project 2025 and its surrogates have no ties to Trump. When asked about Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts’s statement that “We are in the process of the second American revolution, which will remain bloodless, if the left allows it to be,” Rubio tried to distance the party and Trump from it.

RUBIO: Well, he's not running for president, is he? I mean, our candidate is Donald Trump. I didn't see Donald Trump say that.

No, but Trump’s closest aides say things like that all the time. In fact, Trump officials make up the bulk of Project 2025’s leadership and “intellectual” trust. So, either they are lying, or we really need to be talking about the collective cognitive decline of the GOP.

Only WE Can Weaponize The Government!

Another top contender for Trump’s VP is Ohio Senator JD Vance, who appeared on NBC’s “Meet The Press” to get his TV time.

Host Kristin Welker asked Vance about Trump’s statements about assigning special prosecutors to investigate President Biden. Suddenly he tried to downplay that:

VANCE: All he's suggesting is that we should investigate credible arguments of wrongdoing. That's all that Donald Trump is saying. That is not a threat to democracy. […]

Two things:

If you are threatening to investigate nonexistent crimes, that is abusing power. If you find yourself having to clarify something isn’t “a threat to democracy,” it often is. Call it the “thou protest too much” rule.

Welker also noticed this and made sure to clarify before changing topics.

WELKER: Bottom line, you are okay with Donald Trump appointing a special prosecutor to go after his political enemies, which would include Joe Biden.

Immunity for me (Trump) but not for thee (Biden).

Have a week.

