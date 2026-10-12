Wonkette

Wonkette

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Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
5h

Thank you Michael.

I continue to say, this sickening firing squad plan plays right into Hasan wanting to be a martyr. If he shows courage and defiance on the day, or even if the stream is heavily edited in presentation, I think the public execution will catalyze into massive blowback and could cause a new wave of terror attacks.

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Hobbes's avatar
Hobbes
5h

"I promise you I would have been obeying the lawful commands that were given. The last thing I would have done is put my son or one of my kids in danger. Why would you put your child into a situation like that?"

Fuck you you fucking piece of shit! How could anyone know they were lawful commands when your little ammosexual cosplaying wankers were not in uniform? Also, why would anyone expect to be shot for the absolute misdemeanor of what, what did the guy even fucking do you asshole?!

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