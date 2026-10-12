Current DHS Secretary and former plumbing company nepo baby Markwayne Mullin, appeared three times on the Sunday shows this week. Like a guest on the interview web series Hot Ones, Mullin worked his way through progressively more conservative Sunday shows, from CNN’s State Of The Union (mild) to CBS’s Face The Nation (hot) to Fox News Sunday (ghost pepper).

A good example of this progression was how Mullin was asked and responded to questions about the ICE shooting of a 28-year-old Dominican man in the neck during an arrest operation in the Marble Hill neighborhood of Manhattan on Thursday afternoon, while a five-year-old child sat in the car with him.

The man, later identified as Oscar Bengal, was shot seven times by plainclothes ICE agents as he attempted to move his vehicle, with a bullet striking him beneath his left ear and miraculously missing his child in the back seat.

CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Mullin a very reasonable question about the tactics used by the fuckwads from ICE.

TAPPER: [I]n terms of tactics, shouldn't agents be checking for things like that before they fire into the vehicle? MULLIN: […] You know who the five-year-old was in the car? […] Oscar did. He chose to accelerate. If I'm a father — if I'm a father, which I am, a father of six, and I'm going to do everything I can to protect my child — I promise you I would have been obeying the lawful commands that were given. The last thing I would have done is put my son or one of my kids in danger. Why would you put your child into a situation like that?

On Larry Ellison’s other newsroom, CBS host Margaret Brennan asked a similar question, and Mullin responded with a similar dismissal.

Setting aside Mullin’s unmitigated gall in victim-blaming Bengal for Mullin’s Fisher-Price Gestapo’s decision to shoot into a vehicle in a public street (again) without knowing if there was a child in the car — despite its insistence that this was a planned operation — we call bullshit on Mullin’s assertion that most people would have reacted differently.

As New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani told MS NOW earlier on Sunday, as seen in footage of the incident, ICE looked more like criminals than law enforcement.

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch further corroborated this, stating that when NYPD officers arrived at the scene, “they encountered several men in various forms of attire, including some in construction-style vests, face masks, and at least one carrying a long gun.” So, this looked less like a law enforcement operation and more like the inciting incident in action movies like Rush Hour, Man On Fire, or assassination scenes like in American Made.

Being confronted by unidentified men with weapons triggers a “run, hide, fight” response from most people. Considering Mr. Bengal was in a vehicle on a public street, “hiding” was out of the question. If you are a “fight” kinda person, this is literally the NRA fantasy scenario they sell to tiny-dicked itchy-triggered, ammo-sexuals so they buy more guns. If you are unarmed, or have a child in the car you don’t want to put in a gunfight, a reasonable person may well choose to run/flee.

Mullin reiterated to Fox News’s Shannon Bream that he wouldn’t have reacted similarly if he’d been faced with this scenario, but we highly doubt it.

Especially considering how, despite his shows of fake bravado when trying to challenge the president of the Teamsters union to a fight during a Senate hearing, we saw Mullin’s “run, hide, fight” response on January 6, 2021.

Really mastered that “hide” response there, tough guy.

Not done exhibiting faux-toughness, Mullin added his two cents on CBS about Secretary of War Defense Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the firing squad execution of the Fort Hood shooter.

How fucking sick, pathetic, and yet revealing. Nowhere in Mullin’s tiny yokel plumber, stolen-valor-attempting brain did he consider how weak and petty it looks to livestream the killing of a wheelchair-bound man, even if propped up. Or that broadcasting an execution is no different from beheading videos by terrorist groups, in both attempting to instill terror and stoking more reciprocal violence. This is not “restoring American values,” but fully displaying the fascist ones this administration is trying to instill.

It’s like they completely missed that Starship Troopers was a satire and critique of a fascist society, not a how-to guide.

Mullin was also asked if the Trump administration would reimburse taxpayers for those creepy propaganda videos they released on TV — which Trump has been ordered by a federal judge to cease. Mullin said no, while protesting for Trump’s right to air them.

Besides, it’s not like DHS cares about wasting taxpayer money and resources, as they continue their WWII German cosplaying.

Conducted by DHS, specifically.

These are the “values” scumbags like Mullin think are “American.”

Have a week.

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