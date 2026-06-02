Dear Leader interviewed on the ‘news’ by lady his son is fucking, in front of a portrait of himself [screengrab]

Is there ANYTHING Donald Trump cannot lose this week? He’s completely lost his latest round of mediocre efforts to end the Iran war he started and then lost in its first weekend. He’s lost the Kennedy Center, which is fine, because he didn’t want his own performing arts center with his name on it that staged nothing but CATS anyway. Same for how he didn’t want anybody to play at the Hitler Hootenanny state fair he’s throwing for America’s/his birthday.

If this is the dictatorship the US must live under, it’s a pretty flaccid dictatorship, that is all we are saying.

Several days ago, a mean judge temporarily stopped Trump’s $1.776 billion slush fund for paying off all his best terrorist, criminal, and pedophile friends and supporters, AKA the J6-ers and anybody else who claims the Justice Department was “weaponized” against them just because they were MAGA terrorists, criminals, and pedophiles. The Justice Department said it would abide by that ruling.

But now, according to sources, the White House is dropping it entirely. “It’s dead for now,” said a source to Axios. (For now, key words. “How dead it is is what’s being worked on,” said a regime thug to Politico.) Why is this happening? Because this is an incredibly weak president, and Republicans in Congress hate this slush fund even more than they love protecting pedophiles. That’s saying a lot!

Woe is Trump!

Woe is Todd Blanche, the yappy little pomeranian ball-washer Trump installed at the Department of Justice just to do little errands like this!

He will have to wash Trump's balls a different way now!

We’re sure he’ll manage.

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When Blanche went to Capitol Hill weeks back to try to sell this payoff fund for MAGA terrorists and child rapists, Republican senators screamed at him over it. Steve Benen of the MaddowBlog quotes Ted Cruz speaking on his podcast about how angry Republican senators were about the Trump Cop-Assaulter slush fund:

“Fiery does not begin to cut it,” Cruz added. “My guess is there [were] probably 45 senators in the room; at least half of them were blasting the attorney general, and they were pissed.”

Even Lindsey Graham was giving Trump shit about this, albeit behind the scenes. Benen notes that retiring North Carolina GOP Senator Thom Tillis called the slush fund a “payout pot for punks,” and that Democrats had lots of exciting plans to force Republicans to vote with them against the slush fund. What fun for any Republican running for re-election, and in the House, that’s all of them!

A big problem for Trump is that congressional Republicans have been revolting and holding up his immigration Nazi bill, which tells you how much the slush fund was landing like a wet turd with the base. When it was announced, Senate Majority Leader John Thune immediately canceled a vote on that immigration bill. Reportedly it was a meeting yesterday with House Speaker Mike Johnson that made Trump cave, when he told Trump in no uncertain terms that they couldn’t move the immigration bill with this slush fund in the way. Not even House Republicans were on board, and they are complete bootlickers.

Thune makes clear that when Republicans say they want the slush fund dead, they mean they want it dead dead:

Asked Monday about the possibility that Democrats could still force Republicans to take politically tough votes related to the fund, Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters, “If the administration effectively shuts it down — makes that very, very clear — then that, to me, should answer the question hopefully, at least for most Republicans.”

But Thune doesn’t appear convinced Trump is actually backing off. Referring to the Justice Department’s statement that it would abide by what the judge who temporarily halted the fund wrote the other day, he said that alone may not be “sufficient to satisfy a number of GOP senators.” Additionally:

Asked whether he worried that Mr. Trump might veto a bill to rein in the fund, he responded: “Oh yeah. Don’t you?”

Many are now wondering, if Trump drops his efforts to create this slush fund for terrorists and child rapists, then what happens to the “settlement” that is not actually a settlement that accompanied the deal. Trump had been suing his own IRS to steal $10 billion from the Treasury, in payment for the leak of tax return info showing he didn’t pay any taxes. That case was not going well, in part because the original judge did not seem convinced it was kosher for Trump to effectively be on both sides of the same litigation. (Who knew.) Remember, part of the drug deal of Trump dropping that IRS lawsuit — and establishing his kid toucher slush fund — was that Trump and his entire family were allegedly supposed to be exempt forever from being investigated for cheating on their taxes/defrauding the US government.

Anyway, that part of the deal is “unclear” as of now, the New York Times says, noting that “Mr. Trump has not abandoned his immunity from audits.”

Well of course he’s not abandoning the part that’s for him, JFC. It’s not like Trump was just negotiating out of the goodness of his heart for the J6-ers. Pretty sure the Trump family Get Out Of Tax Crime Free part is the most important thing here, if you are Trump or Trump family.

Of course, one big problem with that part of the plan is that President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or President Jon Ossoff or [name next Democratic president here] is defnitely surely already laughing their entire ass off at the suggestion that such a plan would be honored in the future. Maybe that’s part of why they are caving right now, to try to run away with that part of the drug deal intact without anybody noticing.

(By the way, there’s a whole ‘nother can of litigation just getting started on that “settlement,” where the original judge has reopened the case under serious suspicion that regime lawyers deceived her and the court. Surprise, Trump idiot lawyer Boris Epshteyn is all over the regime’s machinations for the fake “settlement,” and the judge seems pissed. Harry Litman has your briefing on that right here.)

Regardless, the point is that Trump was the one who flinched here, because he’s a loser and a coward with no power and no goodwill left, not even from senators of his own party. And considering how powerless and weak he is, it’s hard to imagine it’s really coming back.

Therefore, what of all the terrorists and kid touchers who have been so excited to get rich quick off the conman’s slush fund that proved how much he really does love them and appreciate them? Proud Boys weenuses and the like?

Hahahahahahahahahahaha, fuck them. They should die alone and penniless, secure in the knowledge that they were nothing more than Trump’s pathetic marks the entire time.

They get nothing.

[MS NOW / Politico / New York Times]

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