Wonkette

Wonkette

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gnomemansanisland's avatar
gnomemansanisland
2h

"...Republicans have been revolting..."

So true

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

LOL

But stay vigilant folks...remember the motto of Maladministration 2.0...ABG-Always Be Grifting! America's Pilonidal Cyst will find another way to steal from us to give to horrible people. Or line his own pockets.

When you have a racist, felonious, racist, chiseling conman as President, you're gonna get this!

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