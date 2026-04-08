Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
6h

The rats are considering fleeing the Trumptanic as it bobs, waterlogged, in Arctic waters. You’ll be back, girl… you ain’t got no damn pride. Bring your water wings.

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PrimerGray's avatar
PrimerGray
7h

<All I think about when I think about the Democrats is those very unattractive people in Minneapolis.>

I dunno, Mary Richards could turn the world on with her smile.

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