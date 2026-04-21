Wonkette

Wonkette

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Pandora's avatar
Pandora
18m

Mills is my Congress critter. He FINALLY held a town hall a few months ago and was as dickish as you'd expect. His staff is just as dickish as he is, which is why I enjoy calling his office every day to ask if he's abding the terms of his restraining order.

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Thorn Spike's avatar
Thorn Spike
19m

I think it's safe to assume that the worst thing anyone can say about Cory Mills is probably true.

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