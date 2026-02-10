More Like Woke Rabbit! Wonkette One A Day for 2/9
Afternoon post roundup!
Hello, for once we spent Monday focusing on A COUPLE nice things, most of which were Bad Bunny. Don’t worry, there were also bad things.
And here is JD Vance being booed by THE WHOLE WORLD. See? Nice things!
Sunday shows were not nice, they never are.
But Bad Bunny was nice!
Bad Bunny Joyfully Forces Football Fans To Acknowledge Existence Of Puerto Rico For 13 Whole Minutes
Matt Walsh is not nice. :(
Matt Walsh: Trump's Racist Memes OK Because White People Are The Truly Oppressed Ones Now
But Bad Bunny is nice again! And Michael wrote you this whole detailed explanation of every little thing that happened in Bad Bunny’s performance!
And we will see you bright and early for tabs!
Bad 🐰 I thought [that] he and his group of Musos & Dancers were,
Magnificent.
I did think that his Michael Jackson crotch grabs appeared to make him have a "hard-on" most of the time, but his memory of the difficult lyrics and the dancer's impeccable moves were a delight.
Thank you Main America for restoring some dignity in the eyes of the rest of the world, until of course Dikhead in Chief once again got his hands on a keyboard; but that's what happens when a child is in charge.
Good luck Team USA 🇺🇸 & the brave competitors.