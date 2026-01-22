Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rayna Booker's avatar
Rayna Booker
4h

I said BRRR! Keep warm!

Reply
Share
Gary Seven in Space's avatar
Gary Seven in Space
3h

Thank you, munificent Queen....*tugs forelock*

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture