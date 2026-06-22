New Week Of American Decline Begins! Wonkette One-A-Day, June 22, 2026
Monday was Monday! Shall we dive in to these stories?
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It was tabs, as per uzh.
AKA never.
Trump Will Stop Humiliating Self With Giorgia Meloni The Second He Wins This Iran War
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JK they’re bigots.
Giants Pitchers Who Defaced Pride Hats Aren't HATEFUL, They're Just Rainbow Fact-Checkers!
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Dear old Dad.
Gay!
Toenails :(
See you next time, tip your bartenders!
A NON COMMENT PERHAPS?