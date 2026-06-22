Monday was Monday! Shall we dive in to these stories?

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Feed The Kitty

It was tabs, as per uzh.

AKA never.

JK they’re bigots.

Dear old Dad.

Gay!

Toenails :(

See you next time, tip your bartenders!