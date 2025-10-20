TBF, Paul Ryan never said they’d serve the people instead of Mad King Trump.

After Republicans spent weeks demonizing and fearmongering about the “No Kings” protests around the country, the events went off without giving the GOP or Fox News anything they could use to justify more fascism (not that they need any excuse, but we digress).

So let’s dive in and see what Trump’s most loyal sycophants were saying on the Sunday shows.

Mike Johnson

We begin with Speaker Mike Johnson and his sneering thin-lipped little face on ABC’s This Week.

Johnson began by condescendingly “congratulating” the No Kings protests for not being violent, as he predicted they would be. We guess Johnson is only OK with violence if done on Donald Trump’s behalf or if 30- to 40-year-old Young Republican “kids” are joking about it.

Johnson attempted to minimize the message of No Kings by doing his best “Mr. Gotcha” meme and spouting what he thought would be some mic drop bangers.

JOHNSON: If President Trump was a king, the government would be open right now. If President Trump was a king, they would not have been able to engage in that free speech exercise out on The Mall.

Basically the same argument nepotistic children of former GOP senators are making on Twitter. Neat.

Truly, how could The View have ever let this intellectual powerhouse go?

Trump not having total power yet is not a defense of his efforts to consolidate power. The protests were an objection to his authoritarian power grabs.

Host Jonathan Karl asked Johnson about his refusal to swear in Arizona Democratic representative-elect Adelita Grijalva. His newest tactic is to blame Nancy Pelosi:

JOHNSON: I’m following the Pelosi precedent, by the way. When my dear friend from Louisiana, Julia Letlow, was elected to fill the seat of her deceased husband because of COVID, Nancy Pelosi took days to swear her in. By the way —

Karl, sensing bullshit, did a journalism and pushed back, resulting in this hilarious exchange:

KARL: Are you saying — let me stop you. Are you saying that Nancy Pelosi refused to swear her in earlier? JOHNSON: No, I’m saying — that’s — my very point is, this is the normal process — KARL: Because my understanding is that was the date that actually the representative-elect, Letlow, at the time requested. That she had obviously — her — her — JOHNSON: No. OK, here’s some more examples, OK. KARL: No, no, but wait a minute, you mentioned the Pelosi precedent. But Pelosi didn’t delay that. She — she gave the date that — JOHNSON: No, no, let me give you more of the Pelosi precedent, OK? KARL: And what about the Johnson precedent? I mean, you swore in two Republicans the day after their election …

Johnson hemmed and hawed for more excuses when everyone knows the true reason is to delay the Epstein Files discharge petition. Because while Johnson says Trump isn’t a king, he is more than happy to protect his majesty from the truth being revealed.

Katie Britt

Alabama GOP Senator Katie Britt was on CNN’s State Of The Union and CBS’s Face The Nation this week. We’ll focus on one moment from the CNN appearance:

On Friday, Trump commuted the prison sentence of former New York Representative and master fraudster George Santos. Trump, in a public post on his Temu Twitter, admitted he did this because “Santos had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!” (We also suspect this might be to try to appease Marjorie Taylor Greene, who has lobbied for this but refuses to drop that whole Epstein Files thing.)

This use of the president’s kingly powers undermines the GOP’s narrative about valuing “law and order,” so the GOP is working hard to intellectually Zamboni it. When host Dana Bash reminded Britt that Santos pleaded guilty to defrauding Republican voters and donors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, Britt responded with whataboutism:

BASH: Is this acceptable to you? BRITT: I’ll let Santos speak for himself. What I appreciate is President Trump’s commitment to the American people. We saw disarray under President Biden.

Because nothing says “I’m committed to the American people” like commuting sentences of people who defrauded your own voters, and posting AI slop videos of you literally shitting on Americans.

Maybe Britt meant Trump should be COMMITTED….

But since Britt said George Santos can speak for himself …

George Santos

Yes! Former Olympic champion and Nobel laureate George Santos also appeared on CNN’s State Of The Union, after Senator Britt, to give Dana Bash a post-Trump commutation interview.

Santos was characteristically humble and put his release in a perspective we could all understand:

SANTOS:There’s always going to be critics. People are going to like me. People are going to hate me. It doesn’t matter whoever gets clemency in the future, whoever that person might be. I’m pretty confident if President Trump had pardoned Jesus Christ off the cross, he would have had critics. So that’s just the reality of our country.

They’re almost the same, George Santos and Jesus. Yep.

Have a week.

Share

Follow Michael Mora on Bluesky and Threads. (If you are still on Twitter, I’m also HERE)

You can subscribe to Michael Mora’s Substack, The Diasporican Writer, for additional thoughts and topics!

Want To Donate Just Once?