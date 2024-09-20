New York magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi has been put on leave after informing her editors of a relationship with former presidential candidate and current Trump surrogate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from December 2023 to this August.

"The relationship was never physical but should have been disclosed to prevent the appearance of a conflict. I deeply regret not doing so immediately and apologize to those I’ve disappointed, especially my colleagues at New York," Nuzzi told the New York Times in a statement.

While it’s entirely possible that 70-year-old RFK Jr was just sending the 31-year-old Nuzzi romantic poems over text, we’re going to just assume that dick pics were involved in some capacity. Like what else would that be, really? Brainworm pics? Decapitated whale pics?

Kennedy is, of course, married to Cheryl Hines, who for years played a woman married to a far less humiliating person on Curb Your Enthusiasm. She shouldn’t be too surprised though, given that his last wife killed herself after finding the secret journal where he had detailed the 37 affairs he’d had in the previous year. Besides, she’s stood by him through his COVID nonsense, his vaccine nonsense, and his endorsement of Trump that will likely decimate her career and social life — it seems unlikely that this would faze her, either. She’s probably just glad it was probably just dick pics.

It is unclear, frankly, what either of these women see in this man beyond the fact that he is a Kennedy, but Nuzzi is engaged to noted sex pest Ryan Lizza, so her judgment may be a tad off to begin with.

New York released an official statement saying that they didn’t think it had influenced her reporting on him, but that they were enlisting a third party to investigate more thoroughly:

Recently our Washington Correspondent Olivia Nuzzi acknowledged to the magazine’s editors that she had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign, a violation of the magazine’s standards around conflicts of interest and disclosures. Had the magazine been aware of this relationship, she would not have continued to cover the presidential campaign. An internal review of her published work has found no inaccuracies nor evidence of bias. She is currently on leave from the magazine, and the magazine is conducting a more thorough third-party review. We regret this violation of our readers’ trust.

Of course, while it may not have impacted her reporting for New York magazine, Nuzzi did stan for him quite a bit in a New York Times roundtable discussion back in March.

Example 1:

NUZZI: The establishment press has been reluctant to cover Kennedy like a serious contender because they fear they will face criticism for “platforming an anti-vaxxer.” But the establishment press doesn’t get to decide who voters take seriously. In 2016, Gary Johnson and Jill Stein earned enough of the vote in enough swing states to cost Hillary Clinton the election. Kennedy is performing way better than either of them ever did.

Example 2:

NUZZI: Yes, we’re forgetting or purposefully ignoring something rather important about this election: It’s not a two-man race. It’s a three-man race. A majority of Americans say they are unhappy with another “lesser of two evils” contest, and they’re in luck, as they have a range of third-party candidates to choose from. One of those candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is polling competitively, especially among young people, and he’s steadily gaining ballot access across the country. Last Tuesday, the campaign announced it had collected enough signatures to qualify in Arizona and Georgia, crucial swing states.

And yet, were it a three-man race, Kennedy would be at least the mid-range evil.

Just to be completely open and honest and transparent here — in case you were wondering, absolutely no one at Wonkette has ever communicated sexually, romantically, or otherwise with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., unless you count the many PR emails I have received from his anti-vaccine Children’s Health Defense group over the years, which I do not.

