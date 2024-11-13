Jack Smith and company have packed up and are leaving town, and the January 6 rioters will probably soon be pardoned and snorting crank for “four years of dragging our nuts across your forehead.” But glory glory hallelujah, at least on the state level the truth is marching on, in the form of state cases against fake electors and that dirty bathtub of gin, Steve Bannon.

Bannon barely had time to put on four shirts and his old barn coat and yell “Cincinnatus” before he had to be back in court in New York for pre-trial hearings, defending his right to use free speech to scam a bunch of MAGA suckers out of $15 million with a fake charity, WeBuildTheWall Inc. But no wall was built, as Steve was too busy lounging about drinking cocktails on sugardaddy Miles Guo/Guo Wengui/Brother Seven’s yacht.

So now Bannon’s facing more time, behind actual walls. Of prison! He’s been cocka-doodling about “rough Roman justice” and yee-hawing how “now that the election is over, I think we can finally say that, yeah, actually, Project 2025 is the agenda,” on Rumble, but Trump has been staying quiet about Bannon and this tragic injustice.

Those two were never quite the same since Bannon called Ivanka “dumb as a brick.” Trump groused back that Steve’s “only in it for himself,” which is a problem when you surround yourself with grifters. And now Elon Musk is the new white-supremacist-conspiracy-theory best friend jumping up and down on Trump’s bed while they fling classified documents in the air and scream “whee!”

Trump did pardon Bannon on federal charges before he left office, which was thoughtful. But Alvin Bragg and the state of New York were not inclined to give Bannon such a pass for swindling the state’s stupidest citizens, so Slobbo was indicted for money laundering, conspiracy, and fraud. His trial starts December 9.

And over in Arizona, Attorney General Kris Mayes has made it clear that there’s no fucking way she is letting the 10 remaining indicted fake electors and six dirty-deeding Trump associates there slither away either.

“I have absolutely no intention of dropping the fake electors case. A grand jury determined that 18 individuals violated multiple Arizona laws by engaging in a scheme to overthrow American democracy. Those are serious charges. They are state charges. And they are not affected one bit by Donald Trump's reelection to the presidency,” she told MSBNC’s Ali Velshi on Sunday.

Remember how she had Rudy Giuliani served at his 80th birthday party? Ice cold.

Mayes also said she refuses to allow Arizona set up “concentration camps” for migrant children, which really ought to be a universally popular opinion, but here we are. “I will not stand for it … we are not having that in this state.”

“We do still have the rule of law in this country.” Well THANK GOD FOR THAT!

Anyway, what a Whitman’s nut cluster of defendants Arizona has got!

There’s former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, whom the US Supreme Court just smacked down for trying to move his Georgia fake-electors charges to federal court so maybe he could get some sweet pardoning action, womp.

There’s Rudy Giuliani, who has until tomorrow to turn over Lauren Bacall’s Mercedes, his condo deed, and his “collectables” to the election workers he defamed, OR ELSE, AND THE JUDGE REALLY MEANS IT THIS TIME ANGRY EMOJI >: ( !

Also indicted in AZ, Christina “what classified documents?!” Bobb. Mike Roman, also indicted in Georgia, the legal genius behind the BUT FANI WILLIS WAS HAVING AN AFFAIR defense. There’s gross idiot Boris Epshteyn, Eric Trump’s very best friend, and John Eastman, Mr. Coup Memo himself.

Then there’s weepy white lady Jenna Ellis, whose charges were dropped after she got off of Rudy’s pooter-toot express in August and offered the state of Arizona some “invaluable insights” about the activities of her co-defendants.

And 11 fake electors! One of them, Loraine Pellegrino, already pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor and was sentenced to probation. But still facing nine felonies including forgery, fraud, and conspiracy is the alleged ringleader, former chair of the Arizona Republican Party and many-times election loser, Kelli Ward (and her husband Michael). She’s a friend of old Steve Bannon, as it happens! Wonder if they ring each other up sometimes to complain how Trump won’t pay their legal bills?

Also Arizona state Senators Jake Hoffman and Anthony Kern; the COO of Turning Point Action, Tyler Bowyer; Delegates to the RNC Nancy Cottle and Jake Hoffman; loser US Senate candidate wannabe Jim Lamon, and other state-party people, Robert Montgomery, Samuel Moorhead, and Greg Safsten.

When all this will happen is unclear; a lawyer for Senator Jake Hoffman just convinced the judge in the case, Bruce Cohen, to recuse himself for the terrible crime of emailing other judges that they should speak up for colleagues who are being attacked by accusations of being “DEI hires.”

We cannot allow our colleagues who identify as being a ‘person of color’ to stand alone when there are those (who) may claim that their ascension was an ‘equity hire’ rather than based solely upon exceptionalism.

Which is now a “political” thing to say, apparently. So now the case awaits a new judge.

But Kris Mayes says it’s going to happen, and she seems like a person of her word.

We shall see!

