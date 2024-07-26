Photo by charlesdeluvio on Unsplash

The very day that Jonald T. Drump got his sparklemagic immunity for official presidential acts from the Supreme Court, July 1, his crying little shit of a lawyer Todd Blanche sent a letter to Justice Juan Merchan in New York to wah wah wah that the New York 34-election-fraud-felonies verdict should be set aside, because Trump did some of his coverup-scheming from the Oval Office, therefore the judge has gotta overturn the verdict, or at least gut the case like a fish and stuff it with old newspapers and then try it again, wah wah wah!

IMMUNITY FOR THIS!

Guilty, Guilty, Guilty, Guilty, Guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty, guilty!

Well, that didn’t happen, though dirty old horndog Trump got a little reprieve, with Justice Merchan agreeing to delay sentencing in lieu of the new development from the Supreme Court. His sentencing that was supposed to happen on July 11 was re-scheduled for September 18, with Justice Merchan scheduled September 6 to hear Blanche et al. try to argue that some kind of Official Presidential Acts were involved anywhere in that filthy, seamy tale.

But will Trump actually get his 34 felonies thrown out? Probably not, because as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg’s office points out, Trump’s arguments are deeply stupid. In a 69-page scorcher of a memorandum that’s frankly a thrill to read, prosecutors take Trump’s IMMUNITY argument apart piece by piece, to argue that Trump should get exactly jack and shit thrown out.

For one thing! The Supreme Court made a point of saying the President is not immune from prosecution for unofficial, personal acts, and it doesn’t get more unofficial or personal than paying off a porn star to shut up about how she was goaded into sex in exchange for maybe a role on his shitty game show, before Trump was even president. Doing a little election fraud with the help of his personal attorney, using money from his own company, has nothing to do with his holy Constitutional Presidential fucking duties.

Then there’s how Trump did not preserve many of the “official acts” objections he’s now making, before or during trial, so complaining about them now is against the rules. All it goes to show he knew he was aware he could have raised objections, but he didn’t.

And THEN there’s how Trump tried already to have the case moved to federal court a year ago because wah wah he’d been president, and US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein told him to kick rocks. Trump dropped his appeal, because even he knew the argument was a loser.

So now Trump’s lawyers are bitching that six categories of evidence should be excluded on account of the Supreme Court’s Donald Trump Is King decision, including the testimony of Trump's secretary Madeleine Westerhout, his lawyer and coconspirator Michael Cohen, most of Hope Hicks’ testimony, and Trump's social media posts.

But that is stupid too, because none of those discussions had to do with his kingly untouchable Constitutional Presidential duties either. Many didn’t even involve him at all, but instead were about Michael Cohen, the flow of his phone calls and mail, and how he wanted Hope Hicks to deal with the press concerning his very personal issue.

Trump also whined that his 2018 Office of Government Ethics financial filing with that payment/reimbursement to Michael Cohen on it, plus his Tweets as president should not be included, because Trump was president when he did them, therefore any conduct he did was OFFICIAL!

But even Chief Justice John Roberts knows that excluding public records from evidence would be ridiculous, even though he says prosecutors are not allowed to talk about a president’s sacred secret motives. Roberts noted, “of course the prosecutor may point to the public record to show the fact that the President performed the official act.” Tweeting trash talk about his former personal lawyer was not an official act. The details of his private finances in a public disclosure does not magically turn the workings of his private finances into an official presidential duty.

And finally, there’s how even if it was erroneous to admit some of this evidence, the remedy is not throwing the whole damn thing out, stupid. The prosecutors spend 26 pages lawsplaining how a public form and a sliver of Hope Hicks conversation would be at most a “harmless error” that is buried by a Mount Everest-sized avalanche of other evidence proving Trump’s 34x GUILT. Evidence rules change sometimes, juries hear something they maybe shouldn’t have sometimes. That does not mean that a judge should throw out an entire case that 12 jurors and 6 alternates spent 23 miserable days hearing. These people were dragged away from their jobs and Real Housewives podcasts to be forced to marinate in Trump’s farts, watch him nap and listen to the cringeworthy details of his sex life, for Pete’s sake.

September is going to be so fun. Don’t you love autumn in New York? We’ll get reminded of his New York civil trial, as the Appellate Division hears his whinings about how Judge Engoron was UGH SO UNFAIR to make him pay for all that fraud he did. We’ll be back to Judge Merchan’s courtroom for even more UGH TRUMP BIGGEST VICTIM OF ALL TIME, two days before he’s supposed to be debating Kamala Harris on ABC, if he doesn’t buk buk buk chicken out. And THEN Trump’s sentencing, assuming Justice Merchan doesn’t take Trump’s nonsense appeal seriously. Whatever shall his sentence be? Whatever it is, of course Trump will appeal it. He’s not going to Rikers before November, no matter what. But he is STILL A FELON, and the long schlong of the law is still a-coming!

[Trump letter/ People’s Memorandum of Law in Opposition to Defendant’s Post-Trial Motion]

