Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Delmarva Peninsula's avatar
Delmarva Peninsula
2h

This all makes my head hurt. Including Michael Jordan owning a place at "Wexford Plantation."

Reply
Share
2 replies
SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2h

At this point this is just throwing it all in our faces for sport, knowing that in the USA these folks will never see any accountability.

Mainly because Americans installed the primary protectors of these predators into unitary control of government. So Frau Pam will continue to do his wetwork and shield the pricktator and buddies from accountability till they shove off their mortal coils at old age.

Reply
Share
4 replies
658 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture