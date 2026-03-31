DOJ

The fact that Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused at least a thousand little girls and so many people knew or were involved — including allegedly the President of the United States of America — and so few cared or did anything is horrifying, but let us not forget the dirty money and corrupt connections that made Epstein’s greasy world turn!

A longtime peeve of yr Wonkette is when people talk about The Media, The Police, The Government, The Pedo Cabal, as if they were monoliths not made up of people, each one continually negotiating their own deals and tradeoffs with whatever entity. Jeffrey Edward Epstein was but one man, and everyone he danced with each made, then broke or kept, their own deals with that devil in exchange for money, connections, and/or insider information. The techbros, the finance bros, gossipmonger Peggy Siegal, Trump, they all got and gave things in their association with Epstein, and all conveniently turned a blind eye at best to his taboo proclivities.

Not all of Epstein’s close friends got to rape children with him. But here is more corroboration to the story of the victim who claimed Trump allegedly did, allegedly, allegedly, who in 2019 Trump’s own FBI deemed credible. This was the one who had been living in South Carolina and said she bit Trump’s dick in the 1980s, and also said that Epstein had raped her along with another man, taken photos, and blackmailed her mother with them, holy shit.

REFRESHING AS WARM MAYO!

Now new reporting from Ellie Leonard’s Substack and verified by the South Carolina Post and Courier corroborates that victim’s story even more, and gives an identity to the name of one of the accused child rapists.

Jimmy Atkins was his name, and long-term property rentals were his game. And Atkins passed away in 2003 at the age of 69, making him 50 years old in 1984. The victim had told the FBI in one of her four interviews that Atkins had been involved or affiliated with a college in Ohio, perhaps as a dean or “money guy.” And indeed, the tracked-down Jim Atkins was involved with a network of for-profit colleges in Kentucky and Ohio that “included a Kentucky cosmetology academy and a college offering training for blind students on Braille computers.”

And Atkins first started buying property in Hilton Head in 1985 to get in on the early-’80s real estate boom underway there, buying into and joining the board of a new development for multimillionaires called Wexford Plantation, which quickly filled with swells, even at one point housing Michael Jordan.

Hilton Head went on to become a boomtown for golf and schmoozing. Remember those “Renaissance Weekends” that started in 1981 that the Clintons used to go to?

But the Lowcountry always kept a seedy side too, such as moaning Babadook Nancy Mace haunting the dunes, and in the ‘80s, “Gentleman Smugglers” who used the Beaufort County coast’s tangle of rivers around Hilton Head, Edisto, and St. Helena Island to stash marijuana bales they’d sailed over with from Colombia and Jamaica. Or remember Alex Murdoch and the still-unsolved mystery of where all the money he was taking out of the law firm was going, and whispers he’d been involved in similar dealings?

Anyway, in 1985 Atkins assumed control of a real estate brokerage company called Harbour Realty (the extra u stands for you know it had class), and he hired the victim’s mother as a broker and to manage the office there. At the time she was a single mom who’d moved down from New York with two teenage sons and her teenage daughter, and through the worst luck in the world, Jeffrey Epstein had — according to her daughter — rented a place at Atkins’ brokerage through the victim’s mother.

Interestingly, Epstein also owned a luxury estate in a development owned by his sugardadddy Les Wexner in New Albany, a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, though it doesn’t appear he actually hung out there much. But land, not making any more of it, etc.

Then, the rest. The victim told the FBI that someone had called her for babysitting to Epstein’s address, but when she arrived there was no baby, just Epstein and Atkins, who raped her instead, and took Polaroid nudes of it that they later extorted her mother with. Then the mother embezzled from the company to pay the ransom and went to prison. Today you can’t see a mother falling for it, but it was a different time, the pre-Internet world, where there was no claiming a Polaroid was AI, and anyone could get away with anonymously Xeroxing and mailing anything to anybody.

And one can certainly imagine Epstein and Atkins telling the mother and her daughter, “who do you think the local police will believe, us, Hero Local Job Creators who are friends with Donald Trump, or some little girl?”

Everyone is as sick as their secrets.

The Devil Went Down To Senegal

Another peeve, when Epstein’s rise as a criminal and asset to foreign governments gets dismissed by “charm.” All C-suite level people — with the possible exception of certain nepo babies — are exceptionally charming or they would not have reached that level! They might be insider trading, they might have herpes and three mistresses, be embezzling from their employees’ retirement fund, and every word they say is a lie, but of course they have good manners and know how to throw dinner parties, network and make small talk, stoopid.

Charm isn’t rare. He didn’t have to blackmail people, they knew there would be a record, that he surely had at least a few cameras at his home and a flight manifest on his plane. They clamored for his company anyway, because Epstein’s skill was emotional manipulation. As Peggy Siegal put it, “He wanted to find out some weakness in my makeup or my life.”

Epstein moved in to fill in whatever holes, financially, emotionally, connections-wise. And then ….

Friends like those he made in governments and high places all over the US but also the Middle East, Russia, and he even made it rain down in Africa.

To Karim Wade, the son of former Senegalese president Abdoulaye Wade, Epstein offered in 2011 a connection to a Chinese businessman to help with “offshore banking,” and a few months later Epstein took a vacation through West Africa that Wade had planned for him. Then in 2012 after things went south in Dakar, Epstein offered Wade and his family use of his Palm Beach house to flee to. Then when Karim Wade was later in prison, Epstein paid his legal bills and got Nina Keïta, the pretty niece of Ivorian president Alassane Ouattara, to be his intermediary to communicate with Wade. Hospitably, Keïta also tried to set Epstein up with a girl, but she turned out to be too old: “ask sadia to send pictures of her sister. i prefer under 25.”

Epstein had all the money in the world, the best connections in the world, and all he wanted was girls to rape, maybe some insider connections and dirt for himself too, maybe a luxury tour of West Africa that somebody else would pay for. He preyed on young, vulnerable girls, sure, but the Wades got greater goods out of the friendship.

It’s a problem that Trump et al. are covering up 3 million files, but he’s never covered up that he never gave one shit about his victims and neither does anyone else in his administration of fellow former Epstein pals, not while the Dow is up 50,000 dollarpoints (whoops, not any more).

Alexander Acosta did not give one shit that Epstein was raping children, and he openly made and still defends his choice in 2008 to not consider any of Epstein’s child victims credible because they accepted money for “massages.” Imagine if any kid who took candy or another item of value from a pedophile in exchange for getting in their van was automatically not considered not credible! But that was the official legal stance for little girls raped by rich old men then, the kind of Great that Trump and friends would prefer America to be again.

And nothing and nobody abetted Epstein like the world of finance itself, where even a little lawbreaking is fine if it’s a fine. Jamie Dimon was CEO of JP Morgan Chase where Epstein was a client starting in 2006, and chose to keep Epstein on as a client after his 2008 conviction. Then he turned a blind eye to all the money-laundering human-trafficking red-flaggy things Epstein was doing, like opening six-figure accounts for teenage girls with no last names and/or Social Security numbers, keeping Epstein on as a client all the way up to the point investigators started sniffing around. Dimon was CEO when his firm paid more than $300 million of its loose couch change to settle its Epstein claims. And Dimon still is the CEO today.

Jamie Dimon’s not going to jail, Trump’s not going to jail, and there ain’t shit-all you or I can do about it. But, funny how the enablers and suspects do always seem to turn out to be exactly who you’d expect. And never a drag queen!

[The Post and Courier archive link / WFMZ]

Share

Alms for Wonkette?