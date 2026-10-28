Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

I was riding Xena Warrior Scooter through Cumberland Park and this tree made me slam on my brakes. The orange is stunning. I just sat there staring at it, as a few loose leaves fluttered down around me.

You hear, stop and smell the roses; I suggest to also stop and take in the color, a feast for your eyes.

https://substack.com/profile/155618292-ziggywiggy/note/c-372819457?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Also a mourning dove in silhouette.

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-372356562?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

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Dave's Not Here's avatar
Dave's Not Here
2hEdited

Socialism is so unpopular that the closest we ever got to it was FDR. He was so unpopular that he was elected president 4 times and ushered in decades of unprecedented top-to-bottom prosperity. This was so unpopular that we had to change our constitution so that something like that could never happen again.

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