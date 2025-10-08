It’s a tale as old as time. Also a tale as old as about 10 years ago when Josh Duggar, scion of one of America’s most famous Christian fundamentalist families, was caught using Ashley Madison, a personals website for people looking to cheat on their spouses. (This would be before they found child pornography on his computer and after it was revealed that he had molested several young girls, including his own family members.)

Following in his footsteps, it seems, is our very favorite Christian nationalist white rapper, Joshua Schriver, who it seems had an account on a site called Fling.com, which no longer exists, but was once a site that hosted porn, live sex cams and, of course, personals ads for users looking to “get laid tonight.”

Via Metro Times:

The leaked information, verified by the cybersecurity database SnusBase, lists Schriver’s email address and a profile indicating sexual interests including “fetish” and “groupsex.” The account was last accessed on Sept. 11, 2010, according to breach data. The records also suggest the account was authentic. The same email address and password appear in multiple other breaches linked to Schriver’s verified personal accounts, including MySpace and Chegg, a homework help platform. The birthday and IP address in the Fling.com records align with Schriver’s March 1992 birth date and his time as a student at Michigan State University in East Lansing, where he graduated in 2015. Fling.com, a site known for its pornographic webcam content and adult meet-ups, confirmed in 2016 that millions of user accounts containing email addresses, sexual preferences, and IP data had been hacked and sold on the dark web.

Naturally, Schriver is claiming this is all a lie and a forgery. Given that the data breach occurred in 2016, someone would have needed a DeLorean to go back over a decade, nab the JTSchriver@aol.com email address, use it to sign up for MySpace and other platforms on which he pretended to be one Joshua Thomas Schriver, using an IP address in the exact area where he was living at the time, and then sign up for this Fling.com account before the breach occurred. All to embarrass him for probably a week on the internet, because we know nothing ever sticks to Republicans anyway.

To be clear, that the information was stolen from that site was and is a horrid thing to do to people, period. No one’s data should be breached, and no one should be shamed for what they are into, sexually, as long as they are not hurting anyone. I don’t think Josh Schriver should be shamed for having been curious about sex, including fetish or group sex, when he was in college. In fact, I wish he had leaned into that more, because he might have learned to be a nicer person than he is now — or at least someone with a better understanding of consent than a person who would actually vote against closing a loophole in his state’s marital rape laws that made it legal for one to rape their spouse just so long as they drug them beforehand.

However. Although he was stripped of his committee assignments after endorsing the extremely racist Great Replacement theory, he’s still in a position of some power in the state of Michigan, and he is using that power to denigrate and attack everyone else’s sexual preferences, gender identity and reproductive choices.

“The mouth and anus are not reproductive organs,” Schriver wrote on Facebook. “The sin releases plagues of disease, promiscuity and perversion in our local communities. Repent, yield to Christ, be fruitful and multiply!”

Shriver has also called to charge those who get abortions with homicide.

And repeatedly called to ban same-sex marriage again.

About a month ago, Schriver introduced a bill that would not only ban pornography for those under 18 in the state, but for everyone. And not just videos, either! No, his Anticorruption of Public Morals Act would ban any depiction of sex whatsoever, including written, animated and auditory — specifically “erotic autonomous sensory meridian response [ASMR] content, moaning, or sensual voice content.”

Oh! And because he’s a giant bigot, the bill would also outlaw, it seems, even the mere acknowledgement that trans people or drag queens/kings exist.

Naturally, the wording was a lot more tortured than that, because these people always think that using way too many words will make them sound like fabulous intellectuals instead of the drooling, ignorant, backwards bigots they actually are:

Is a depiction, description, or simulation, whether real, animated, digitally generated, written, or auditory, that includes a disconnection between biology and gender by an individual of 1 biological sex imitating, depicting, or representing himself or herself to be of the other biological sex by means of a combination of attire, cosmetology, or prosthetics, or as having a reproductive nature contrary to the individual’s biological sex.

As a result of this tortured language, it would also ban a variety of other things, including Shakespeare’s As You Like It and Twelfth Night (along with its subsequent adaptations, Just One of The Guys and She’s The Man), Billy Wilder’s Some Like it Hot, Lou Reed’s “Walk on the Wild Side,” The Kinks’ “Lola,” Mrs. Doubtfire, Tootsie, the 1980s television show Bosom Buddies, the musical comedy Victor Victoria, any cultural depiction of Joan of Arc, the collected works of Tyler Perry, every sketch show that has ever existed, at least one episode of every television show that has ever aired in the history of television and God knows what else.

Donate Just Once!

Of course, I’m sure he’d be happy to do that, given his understanding of what “culture” is.

It’s not good.

These are the things Josh Schriver should be shamed for. Not for having, at one time, been interested in sex. If only he would extend such grace to others, perhaps no one would be sifting through old porn site data breaches trying to find something to pin on him in order to expose him for the hypocrite that everyone knew he was going to be anyway.