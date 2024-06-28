Literally the only thing AI is good for.

Joe Biden, you have one job, and it is to get Donald Trump talking about his fear of sharks.

Joe Biden, you have two jobs, and it is to also get Donald Trump to mention that he (allegedly) aced a dementia test in 2018.

Joe Biden, you have three jobs, and it is to do the first two things, and every time that flaccid prick tries to change the subject, you talk about abortion.

Joe Biden, you have four jobs, because to do the first three you probably need to say the word “abortion,” instead of the awkward way you’re always like “women should have the right to choose … their choice!” Don’t care if you don’t like abortion personally.

Donald Trump doesn’t like sharks personally, but oh boy he talks about ‘em.

OK get out there and kick bottoms, Joseph!

8:52: CNN is sharing its stream with lots of places, so you can watch it everywhere, probably even PornHubs. Rebecca is watching ABC News and says they’re interviewing some REAL spare parts about “what do you want to hear from the candidates tonight?” I dunno, undecided voters, maybe they can explain what’s wrong with y’all.

8:56: Melania is NOT THERE, it has been confirmed.

We thought for sure she’d …

Oh well.

No, Don Jr., you cannot have the ticket reserved for Stepmother. Keep out.

8:59: Your president, everyone.

Dude.

I would like one million cans of Dark Brandon Secret Mountain Dew Boner Water, please.

9:01: OK well here we go. Jake Bash and Dana Tapper say the rules are that Trump has to shut his hole when Joe Biden is talking (and vice versa). If one interrupts “he will be difficult to understand for viewers at home.” (Because Dana is going to zap them with something, probably.”)

9:04: What do you say to voters who don’t see how things are better from when Trump was president, when everybody was dying of COVID and nobody had a job?

Biden says well, you have to remember where we were then, and this dude was like “hey it’ll be fine, let’s eat the bleach in our arms.”

Trump says he prevented the Great Depression, which was in 1929, and everything was “rockin’ good.” He says he never got credit for “getting us out of that COVID mess.”

Does Trump think he and Biden were president at the same time?

Biden says Trump is the first president since Hoover to have fewer jobs than when he started. Also he needs some water.

9:08: Trump says you are not allowed to take credit for “bounceback jobs,” by which he means jobs that bounced back after Trump’s pandemic. Huh.

9:10: We should probably send the troops back to Afghanistan so Trump can bring them back MORE PROPERLY, that’s what we think we’re hearing.

Trump thinks we had “largely fixed” COVID when he left, and then Biden came in to do these mandates and these vaccines, BOOOOO.

Heh, now Biden is grinning. Trump is starting to babble about weaponizing the Justice Department and the border. He’ll fall off the rails by 9:30.

9:18: OK, we’re on the abortion part. Or the first one anyway.

BASH: Trump, you love bragging about overturning Roe v. Wade. Should people havre abortion pills?

TRUMP: Abortion pills are great, my favorite. But I got Roe v. Wade overturned! I also am still under the fantasic delusion that anybody besides religious extremists wanted it overturned. I will say it over and over again, and everyone will see I am insane.

Meanwhile, Democrats like to do the abortin’ to the babies after they’re born! (They do not.)

Biden is looking at him like LOL WTF.

Biden: “It’s been a terrible thing what you’ve done.”

Says the idea that people wanted it back to the states is insane. Notes that they’re literally in a state with a 6-week ban, and that sending it back to the states is like saying you should send civil rights back to the states.

Trump talking about the border now.

9:18: Trump says the founding fathers wanted abortion decided by the states, had they known about abortion, which they didn’t.

9:19: Trump is just lying over and over again and saying Joe Biden wants to pull babies out and kill them. Biden says it’s a lie.

Of course, the moderators are doing nothing to push back against it, because Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are fucking useless.

Biden closes that section noting that if a MAGA Congress passes an abortion ban, he’ll veto it. Trump will sign it.

9:22: Trump just used his rehearsed line “I don’t know what he just said at the end of that sentence, I don’t think he does either.” Hope he rehearsed a few more because he used that one.

They’re talking about “border.”

