Former US House Rep. Peter Meijer — a Republican who voted to impeach Trump and was immediately inundated with death threats from officials of his own party — is running for the US Senate in Michigan, and you know he’s serious about it because he’s already sacrificed what’s left of his dignity on the altar of MAGA.

He gave his first interview as a candidate this week on “The Steve Gruber Show,” where he stood by his vote to impeach Donald Trump after the January 6 Capitol attack. But he’s no Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger — c’mon, he wants to win a Republican primary! — so he insists that despite Trump’s coup attempt and multiple felony indictments, he’s on board the 2024 Trump train.

Loading video

His one regret is that Republican voters denied him the chance to continue serving in the House with its current horror show MAGA majority, so he could deliver “the same accountability to President Biden who has done far greater things to bring disgrace to that office.”

Well, ain’t that pathetic?

I’ve predicted that so-called “good” Republicans would have to rationalize supporting Trump next year with the absurd argument that Biden is somehow worse. However, this isn’t 1998, as my lower back can confirm. Back then, someone like Meijer could suggest that Bill Clinton brought “disgrace” to the office because of his extramarital blow job felonies. But Meijer lived through the Capitol attack that Trump incited and he witnessed many of his colleagues voting to overturn a free and fair election because they feared for their own lives.

Here’s what Meijer told Tim Alberta at The Atlantic in 2021:

On the House floor, moments before the vote, Meijer approached a member who appeared on the verge of a breakdown. He asked his new colleague if he was okay. The member responded that he was not; that no matter his belief in the legitimacy of the election, he could no longer vote to certify the results, because he feared for his family’s safety. “Remember, this wasn’t a hypothetical. You were casting that vote after seeing with your own two eyes what some of these people are capable of,” Meijer says. “If they’re willing to come after you inside the U.S. Capitol, what will they do when you’re at home with your kids?”

Here’s what Meijer told Gruber two years later:

“When it comes to 2024, I’m going to support the Republican nominee, and that’s gonna make a lot of the Lincoln Project and Never Trump folks very unhappy because we need to make Joe Biden a one-term president.”

Yes, Meijer is all in on the unhinged psychopath because Biden didn’t manage the Afghanistan withdrawal to his satisfaction. That “damaged our credibility on the national stage,” unlike Trump’s stated willingness to surrender Ukraine to a vicious dictator.

Meijer’s shameless shuck and jive was all for naught anyway. The National Republican Senatorial Committee, which has rallied behind MAGA loon Kari Lake, wants nothing to do with him.

NRSC Executive Director Jason Thielman offered this withering statement: “Peter Meijer isn’t viable in a primary election, and there’s worry that if Meijer were nominated, the base would not be enthused in the general election.”

This is quite revealing. The Michigan Republican Party is flat broke and while we can’t confirm if some of its members are involved in a bar fight at this very moment, it wouldn’t surprise us. Meijer has a well-known name in the state and presents as a centrist. He would’ve been an ideal challenger against likely Democratic nominee Elissa Slotkin.

The NRSC does support former Rep. Mike Rogers’s candidacy. Rogers — a former FBI agent — has already debased himself with his vocal defense of Trump.

“I don’t recognize this justice system,” said Rogers. “Look, I’m for holding everyone accountable if they’ve broken the law, no matter who they are. But what we are seeing right now is a politically motivated DOJ waging war against the leading Republican presidential candidate on behalf of President [Joe] Biden. This is a dangerous precedent and it needs to be stopped.”

MAGA has a long memory and will never forget that Meijer did the right thing that one time. He should’ve at least made a habit of it.

[Politico]

PREVIOUSLY:

Follow Stephen Robinson on Bluesky and Threads.

Subscribe to his YouTube channel for more fun content.

Catch SER on his podcast, The Play Typer Guy.

Want To Donate Just Once?