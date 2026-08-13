Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
2h

Boy, that bunch will do just about anything to try to deflect from their own failures to safeguard the public health during COVID. And during now, that too. Diarrhea measles, anyone?

But really, if they cared about the welfare of babies and children, they'd do stuff like support child care and schools, and they HATE that. This performative outrage is way easier.

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
2h

Pushing bad health info that can get people killed should be the modern equivalent of yelling " fire" in a crowded theater.

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