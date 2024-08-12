Wikimedia

When Rob Schneider first came out of the tool closet as a right-wing lunatic, my first concern, I can’t lie, was for myself. Because I am a fan of his daughter, Elle King’s music — Ex’s and Oh’s is one of my go-to karaoke jams, and I would be pretty bummed if she shared his inclinations.

Good news — she does not! Bad news, her dad is still Rob Schneider and he was not a very good one, as it turns out.

In a recent interview on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, King shared that she goes “four to five years” without talking to her dad, adding that, when people started asking her about the fact that Deuce Bigalow, Male Gigolo was her dad, he called her to yell at her to “don’t fuckin’ talk about me in the press!”

WOW. What a fucking dick. You’d think, talented as she is (frankly, 85,000 times more genuinely talented than he ever had any hope of being), he’d be so proud for people to know she’s his daughter. But I guess he was aware enough of his own failings as a father that he realized that if she did talk about talk about him, the fact that he “forgot about every single birthday” might come up.

King mostly lived in Ohio with her mother, former model London King, after her parents were divorced, explaining that if she ever did spend a summer with her dad, it would be on a movie set, and noting “If I ever messed up a shot, if I ever was talking, I would get in fucking trouble.”

“I was like a really, really heavy child, my dad sent me to fat camp. And then I got in trouble one year because I sprained my ankle and I didn’t lose weight. Very toxic and very silly!”

He also made her wear sweaters during the summer at these camps, because she had already started getting tattoos at that point, because he was “very, very anti-tattoos or, like, any form of self-expression that differed from what he wanted.”

Importantly (for my purposes) she makes it clear that she disagrees with a lot of what he says about “drag and anti-gay rights,” adding that he can “get fucked” as far as that is concerned.

“I wanna use this opportunity to say I DISAGREE, I do not agree with what he says,” she said.

King also dispelled any notion that she was any kind of nepo baby, saying that Schneider never helped her — and, more importantly, she didn’t want any help from him because “he didn’t have a very good reputation.” Asked what that meant, she said “he’s just not nice.” That seems pretty accurate! Politics aside, if you see the guy in interviews, he just doesn’t seem like a nice person.

“I’m like, putting shit out there right now,” she said, “But my dad forgot about every single birthday. I spent my 18th birthday in a summer school, and they brought me cupcakes and I came home and my dad forgot my birthday.”

Seems fair!

You know, this isn’t exactly what we mean when we say the personal is political, but it does very much seem to hold true that people who aren’t very nice politically are rarely especially lovely people outside of that.

