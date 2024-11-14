On the eve of horny screaming racist Rudy Giuliani and his lawyers facing contempt, sanctions, and ANGRYFACE EMOJIS >:( >:( from US District Judge Lewis Liman for hiding assets that were supposed to have been turned over to the Georgia election workers Rudy defamed, lied about, and defamed some more, a shakeup!

His lawyers David Labkowski and Kenneth A. Caruso are now trying to quit, for reasons they would rather not disclose.

Lawyers can ask a judge to let them withdraw when they have a “fundamental disagreement” with their client, or when a client “insists upon presenting a claim or defense that is not warranted under existing law and cannot be supported by good faith argument,” or “the client fails to cooperate in the representation or otherwise renders the representation unreasonably difficult for the lawyer to carry out employment effectively.” Which all sure smells like “we don’t want to get sanctioned or disbarred because that guy refuses to quit dodging court orders and is trying to get us to help him.”

Uncooperative client, him? Watch his lawyer last week body-blocking the microphone after a reporter asked Rudy if he had any regrets, and he squealed “NO!!”

As you surely recall, on October 22, as in more than three weeks ago, Rudy was ordered to hand over to a receiver basically everything he owns worth more than $1,000, other than his Florida condo and those World Series rings that his chimpy son Andrew is claiming he was given as a gift.

And of course he didn’t do that. While his lawyers were in court all like, “Where does Rudy live, he doesn’t know, it’s complicated, like the meaning of life itself! What does he own, he doesn’t know, how could anybody figure out such a thing?” And “Gee, your honor, your order was so unclear, we need more time to try to parse it!” Rudy was commandeering a moving and storage company to empty out his New York condo and schlep its contents to “The America First Warehouse” of Ronkonkoma. Also losing his condo paperwork, emptying the contents of his cash accounts into an LLC he neglected to disclose, and making a big show of riding around Palm Beach in Lauren Bacall’s sweet Mercedes convertible, which was supposed to have been by then Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss’s sweet convertible.

Yes, we know a convertible is not a coupe, just let us have our little pun, okay?

Also as it happens, right before Roodles’ lawyers tried to quit, lawyers for Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss finally got information about his property and that storage facility, along with invoices and documentation that show some real putting-the-b-in-subtle efforts to hide his cigar-scented furniture and old-man collectables. Such as moving 24 pallets of stuff and multiple boxes just last month, at the very same time his lawyers were saying “we understand that Defendant, at this time, cannot provide, from memory or records, an inventory of what is stored,” well, that is highly sus, as the kids say.

And to be extra superspy, the contact information for the storage unit was “Dr. Mari Ryan” with the address of the “New Hampshire Health System,” so what kind of Sherlock could ever guess it was his? (Maria Ryan is, of course, Rudy’s podcasting partner, and Many People Say his sexytimes partner, whose credit card bills he’d previously been found to have been paying.) And, in spite of Rudy still getting $43,000 a month from his pensions, naturally he and “Dr. Ryan” stiffed the storage facility, and still owe it $100,000.

Roodles has, of course, been using all of this to cry victim and claim he’s being starved to death, and made a plea for cash with a link to his GiveSendGo in now-deleted Tweets:

“Wilkie Farr Law Firm and Judge Liman are trying to inhibit me from making a living. They seized my measly checking account so I can't buy food. Help me fight.”

Joe Biden’s economy is so bad, with $43,000 you can only buy one egg a month! And of course his old pal Donald Trump and the Republicans won’t even invite him to the Mar-a-Lago omelet bar. Because that’s how it goes when you hang out with self-serving grifters.

Why aren’t the R helping Rudy with this issue?

I have sacrificed so much to bring truth and justice to America and American citizens.

That’s how it goes! One day you’re America’s Mayor(TM), and the next you’re just no longer useful, and Donald Trump can’t even spare an extra gold watch. It’s enough to make a guy cry into his MyPillow.

