Wonkette

Wonkette

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Holly - Lima Charlie's avatar
Holly - Lima Charlie
25m

Navy veteran here. I'm speechless and that never fucking happens to me. I'll come back later after I've fully 'tried' to digest what this means for our troops. I'm not OK kids. I think I'll take the afternoon and try and stay out of trouble as murder is front and center of every cell in my body.

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Bel-Ami's avatar
Bel-Ami
13m

It never fails to amaze me that anyone in, or with loved ones in the military would have voted for a draft-dodger who so obviously despises service members.

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