Donald Trump is hiding inside beverage carts from possibly/likely imaginary/made-up Iranian assassination threats. (Why would Iran want to replace the president that just gave them possibly permanent control of the Strait of Hormuz? They’re not stupid.) Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth is running snot through his hair trying to convince the world that America will start winning wars again as soon as it starts shaving correctly, but the signs just keep piling up that this war these fuckin’ dipshits lost on the first day really is lost for good, they have no idea how to get out, and they’re murdering our military even more than Hegseth already was when he was merely firing everybody who threatened his severely fragile masculinity.

While Hegseth is holding men down to count their whiskers and sniff the testosterone levels emanating from their grundles, news continues to break about the horrific conditions the Navy is enduring on the front lines of this war that has not protected and will never protect a solitary American life. The USS Abraham Lincoln, the main aircraft carrier out there near the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz, reportedly has “[m]oldy showers. Food shortages. Sailors running out of toothpaste, deodorant and soap.” There’s 5,000 people out there, they’ve been out there since November, their tour has been extended twice, they have no idea when they’re coming home, morale is for shit.

That report was from MS NOW, so we are sure any MAGAts that heard about it discounted it wholesale, unless they happen to be related to any of the people on that carrier. (Notably, just about every Navy family member who talked to MS NOW for that report said they had voted for Trump.)

Now those notorious flaming liberals from [checks notes] Military Times and Stars & Stripes are reporting that sailors are literally trying to fling themselves overboard.

Here is how that Military Times article starts:

Annabelle Loma has spoken with her husband only a few times since he attempted to jump overboard from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln during his current deployment. Communication has been difficult to come by, and he is now on medical hold. Loma, who lives in San Diego, said her husband had been repeatedly overextended before he tried to jump from the carrier. “He’s scared,” Loma said. “He thinks he’ll get a dishonorable discharge, and just because he was burnt out, his 13-year career is ruined, just like that. That’s not fair, that’s not right. That’s not what he should be worrying about right now.”

A woman named Maria Rodriguez recounts a different story, told to her by her husband, where a different sailor was trying to jump overboard, and Rodriguez’s husband and several others were able to stop him. “He said he hadn’t felt adrenaline like that in his life, and he was just so thankful he was able to get to [the sailor] in time, to stop them from going overboard,” said Rodriguez.

Stars & Stripes has a story like that too. It’s unclear if that’s the same one from Military Times or if it’s another one. Here’s how that paragraph reads there:

Interviews with active-duty sailors and family members, along with dozens of public social media comments and posts by crew members, describe sailors struggling with exhaustion and declining morale, including reports of suicidal thoughts and at least one instance where a crew member was prevented from jumping overboard.

Both outlets describe how military family members, 200 of them, met last week with Navy Secretary Hung Cao — yes, that walking brain clot — and then there was another virtual meeting. They have quotes from family members about how their kids, or their moms, sound exhausted when they are (rarely) able to talk. One man says his son is worried about the day-to-day stuff, like eating. Families say their loved ones are worried about water shortages. Reportedly one military spouse in that first meeting said her husband sent her a message saying he hopes he “doesn’t wake up tomorrow.”

The articles are replete with quotes about oh boy, sure, yes, we understand, hoo boy, loud and clear. Counselors and doctors and chaplains ready to help!

“Leadership is continuously conducting assessments to monitor and sustain the psychological readiness of every sailor,” the Navy said in a statement Monday.

Fuck off.

And you know why? Because, as we said, they’re out there fighting for nothing, and it sounds like a lot of them fucking know it. Stars & Stripes:

“My son is currently on that ship and listening to him say that he and his shipmates constantly think about jumping off the ship just for relief is so hard to listen to,” one worried parent wrote to Stars and Stripes in July. “We are all tucked in at night in our beds at night meanwhile our loved ones are out there fighting with no understanding as to what they’re defending.” […] “It’s getting very, very hard to see that happening to your (sailor),” one spouse said about the lack of port calls, mail service and other needed support for service members aboard the ship. “I’m just actively watching my (sailor) kind of break down, like they’re losing hope and everything.”

And you know why else we say fuck off?

Because we know what Donald Trump thinks of the troops. We know he thinks they’re suckers and losers, that they’re beneath him, that he’s disgusted by the sight of them when they’re injured. He bald-faced lied, literally on his way to a dignified transfer ceremony, about dead troops saying this war is worth it because “we can’t have a nuclear Iran,” when literally everybody knows those troops said no such thing. Their dead bodies are props for him.

Meanwhile, Pete Hegseth is so sick he says he’s telling his own children the troops Daddy is getting killed for nothing are dying for them. Meanwhile, Hegseth bitches and whines that the media reports on the people he’s getting killed, because it makes Donald Trump look bad.

The blood of every US troop who dies in this stupid war and any other that they start is on Trump’s and Hegseth’s black souls, who sent them to their deaths for nothing. (Not that they could start another war, because Petey done prematurely ejaculated all the missiles, but the point stands.)

Same goes for what they’re doing to these people’s mental health. They signed up to defend their country. Not to defend Pete Hegseth’s obvious manly shortcomings and utter lack of military expertise, and not to defend Donald Trump’s fucking stupidity.

Oh yeah, and we’re pretty sure they didn’t sign up to fight Benjamin Netanyahu’s perpetual wars.

Or to keep your gas at five bucks a gallon.

Have fun defending any of this in the midterms, Republican motherfuckers.

[Military Times / Stars & Stripes]

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