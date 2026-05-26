Wonkette

Wonkette

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Martini Glambassador's avatar
Martini Glambassador
1hEdited

I'm sure the 40% non-white and 21% female graduates in this year's class are sad that they are too diverse for some alcoholic rapist try-hard.

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Babe Paley's avatar
Babe Paley
2h

Can we really be at a crossroads for 250 years? Christ—just pick a road and take it!

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