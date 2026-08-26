Wonkette

Wonkette

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ciaobella
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I thought the Dolly Parton obit was good, Rebecca. She wasn’t just a charming country singer, she was a badass shrewd business-woman and that only enhances her stature in my view. I can’t imagine how you thrive in the cutthroat male-dominated music industry without being made of some real stuff.

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