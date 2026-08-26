Well we had a real fuck of a day today, I hope yours was better!

First, an explanation of what we got wrong in our Dolly Parton tribute (which most people did not think was a tribute!) in tabs.

So much for the Army!

The DHS inspector general wrote a whole report on how one FEMA field crew skipped 11 Trump-sign-bedecked houses in the middle of a nationwide rightwing freakout threatening to shoot FEMA field crews. Interestingly, has NOT wrote a whole report about Trump saying out loud no FEMA help for blue states. HUH.

Yeah, nah, don’t be surprised if we get some surprise “terrorism.”

They BEEN coming for surrogacy. Also IVF and the Pill. They only want people to be able to have babies who don’t want to.

Dok accidentally posted his five minutes after Evan’s, and I yelled at him, and then not five minutes later I accidentally posted Robyn’s. NEW RULE: All Wonkette posts must be posted at the same time.

Sigh.

We’ll see you bright and early for tabs!

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