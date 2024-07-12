Ivan Raiklin

Hey guys? Is this important?

Rep. Jamie Raskin is sounding the alarm that Ivan Raiklin, a retired Army Reserve lieutenant colonel, former US Defense Intelligence Agency employee, and Mike Flynn dingleberry, has been NO JOKE going around claiming he is Trump’s future Secretary of Retribution, and circulating a list of names from a “Deep State target list” to get arrested on “live streamed swatting raids” full of politicians, police officers, and journalists who he claims he’s already been surveilling. And he’s AS WE SPEAK amassing a hoard of far-right sheriffs to actually do it.

ICYMI, 12 days ago the corrupt-ass Supreme Court said that WHATEVER a president did would be perfectly legal, all the way up to directing federal agencies to arrest and execute political enemies for the heck of it. This is not just some QAnon fantasyland any more. Come the afternoon of January 20, 2025, we could all be watching livestreams of Liz Cheney, reporters, Biden, Pence, who-the-fuck ever, getting hauled away, maybe to those military tribunal barges Ginni Thomas has been stroking her cat to in a luxury RV.

Rep. Raskin and reporters have seen the receipts:

“This is a deadly serious report,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) told Raw Story. “A retired U.S. military officer has drawn up a ‘Deep State target list’ of public officials he considers traitors, along with our family members and staff. His hit list is a vigilante death warrant for hundreds of Americans and a clear and present danger to the survival of American democracy and freedom."

The list reportedly includes Democratic and Republican elected officials; FBI and intelligence officials; members of the House Select January 6 Committee; US Capitol Police officers and civilian employees; witnesses in Trump’s two impeachment trials and the Jan. 6 committee hearings; and journalists from publications including CNN, The New York Times, the Washington Post, Reuters and Raw Story.

Somehow The New York Times does not seem to grasp that TRUMP COULD LEGALLY DO THIS ON DAY ONE. Have they not read their own Cooking archives, with its German, Chinese, Italian, and Hungarian step-by-step recipes for breaking eggs to turn a democracy into mashed-dictatorship?

Charlie Stadtlander, a spokesperson for The New York Times, told Raw Story:

“The conspiracy theories underpinning this list are baseless, and the calls for targeted harassment are dangerous,” “The Times reporters on the list are simply professional journalists doing their jobs. Swatting is a criminal offense, and in the event of any instances directed at our employees, The Times will work with law enforcement to prosecute those responsible.”

Buena suerte with that in a Trump regime, Chuck! Now please get back to writing 25 more front-page stories about how Democrats are sharting themselves over BIDEN IS OLD, and ignoring how King Rapist VonShitzinpants mixes up names every damn day, rambles about Hannibal Lecter, and partied with Jeffrey Epstein for more than a decade.

In Raiklin’s dystopia wet dream, sheriffs would deputize some 75,000 military veterans to carry out mass arrests — veterans he claims were pushed out of service because they refused to comply with COVID-19 vaccine mandates. That was actually only 3,400 people, but fantasies are always on the menu when you’re besties with children’s book author, grifter and QAnon fan Michael Flynn.

Raiklin is on the board of America’s Future, Inc., Flynn’s grifty conspiracy-theory promoting “nonprofit,” started by the Overstock dot com guy, that we wrote about not too long ago, along with Flynn’s sister and Laura Logan. AFI is perhaps best known for giving $1 million to the “Cyber Ninjas” to make up some CHINESE BAMBOO BALLOT stuff about Maricopa County, Arizona. Raiklin and Flynn and an Army Reserve colonel named Phil Waldron, who specialized in psychological operations (PSYOPs), formed the troika that headed Trump’s effort starting in 2020 to scream STOLEN ELECTION CHINESE GOVERNMENT VENEZUELA, and were successful in getting six out of 10 Republican voters to believe that the last election was STOLLEN.

Raiklin looks like a thumb, of course, because the authoritarian-lovingest dudes always look like a thumb, unless they look like a boiled ham with a goatee drawn on them in Sharpie, or a rubber-lipped woman who shares a surgeon with Kimberly Guilfoyle.

They are goofy as fuck, but also dead serious.

During a podcast, Raiklin claimed to be stalking a US Capitol Police employee who he mentioned by name, “both physically and digitally.”

“Look at my entire Deep State target list,” he drooled. “That is the beginning. This is the scratching of the surface of who is going to be criminalized for their treason, okay?"

Okay.

[Raw Story on Archive/ Reuters/ Military Times]

