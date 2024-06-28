Sorry Wonkette killed your inbox today; it was a rough day and IT GOT BETTER.
Cross my heart and hope to die.
I don’t know what the hell happened to Joe Biden last night at that debate, but today they managed to slap some makeup on him, some Mountain Dew in him, and HE GOT BETTER. Please please please watch him at this rally in North Carolina (his ROLLICKER of a HUMDINGER of a LULU of a STEMWINDER starts at nine minutes in) and feel ALL THE BETTER.
Our other thoughts on last night’s debate!
Trump Claiming Victory On Charlottesville, And I, Your Disinformation Expert, Am About To Have A Goddamn Stroke
The Top Three And A Half Conspiracy Theories Wonkette Absolutely Believes! Tabs, Fri., June 28, 2024
Speaking of new wonketrinas, there are so many great journalists who need work, and I have a real problem where I keep trying to hire them all. If you can subscribe, that would make us all richer, like in the “rich life” way and also “people paying their rent way.” If you can!
More stories!
So. The Supreme Court. That was some bad shit!
Supreme Court: F*ck You (The Unhoused), F*ck You (The Government), F*ck You (You). Jan. 6 Rioters ... You're Cool.
And we still had five stories (and a cocktail) about none of the above! Bad ones first:
Oh, Just Look At This Oklahoma Bible Banger Banging On Like He Knows History And The Constitution
Now we can have a drink.