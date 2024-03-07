Sotu SOTU? Wonkette news!
Hi hi, here is Evan’s preview of tonight’s State of the Union!
Mike Johnson Told Republicans Not To Act Like Pigs During Tonight’s SOTU. Good Luck.
I guess I am liveblogging it, which I am not happy about, because my brain doesn’t work good for writing and whatnot anymore. Anyway, check back at Wonkette a few minutes before 9 eastern. Who’s crabby? IT’S ME!
This made me extremely angry. I’m Catholic. There is nothing in our “sincere religious beliefs” about any of this bullshit. ARGH I AM SO MAD.
Catholic Girl Sues Virginia Over High School Trans Toilet Policy (Letting Trans Kids Pee)
VERY NORMAL, MISSOURI GOP.
Missouri GOPer Wants To Put Teachers On Sex Offenders List For Using Students' Preferred Pronouns
I don’t care about Dr. Feelgood, or about how much he lies.
This is disgusting.
What? Elon Musk Just Lying His A** Off About Illegal Aliens, 'Treason'? How Can This Beeeeee?
A one-two about Elno? Why did we do that?
Also disgusting.
Hunter Biden Might Get To Watch James Comer Staple His Donger To The Wall In A Public Hearing!
Also disgusting but at least you can learn some nerd things.
Psst, Buddy! Wanna Buy Some 'Certified' Fossil Gas? It's Even Better Than 'Clean Coal'!
IT IS NOT US, WE ARE NOT GOING UNDER, I WOULD NOT DO THAT TO YOU (and I don’t count on ads).
Well that was fun. I love you. See you at 9 (Grrrr).
Transmogrification, transubstantiation, Roman Catholicism is all about the trans.