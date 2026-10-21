Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
4m

Very, very good ad. More of this please. Because I'm tired of this shitty unreconstructed party. This is all they bring to the table; vile sadopopulism. They have nothing to make life better; just Miasma, Pestilence, Calamity, and Destitution as their plan for us.

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Wokey McWokeface's avatar
Wokey McWokeface
1m

Why isn't this ad running in the world series? In the 2024 world series Republicans ran their anti trans ads.

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