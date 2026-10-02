Today’s headline stolen from somebody on Twitter ages ago before it went all Nazi and stuff. Also, happy Friday!

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Our day began with Tabs and a gif of a fluffy baby owl showing of its wings. And yes, Rebecca did have that one song in mind.

ICE has a new story about how it was perfectly OK for them to shoot a man in the back, withhold treatment, and leave the bullet in his back the whole time. It’s probably very credible, if you’re very credulous.

The Trump administration has decided that some American citizens living abroad shouldn’t be allowed to vote, because what if those American citizens vote for Democrats?

Fearmongering about the border is all wrapped up in promoting climate disinformation, because fear is very useful when you’re trying to protect the fossil fuel industry’s profits.

Bet you didn’t have “Taylor Swift’s entire life is a plot to help Democrats destroy America” on your conspiracy theory bingo card!

Whew. We need a drink! Here’s Hooper, your Bartender, to provide one!

We love you! Have a great weekend!