Is it Friday already? Son of a gun, I swear I just watched Maddow last night! Oh, hold on, I went to bed early Monday, so I did just watch it on the DVR last night. Whew.

Friday got rolling with Tabs, as every day does.

Axios says Republicans are all angsty about the midterms, so Dok felt compelled to depict Mike Johnson all goffik and emo and stuff. We gasped!

Our friend Ali Davis has a compelling theory about why weirdy weirdo RFK Jr. wears jeans when he works out: He must have scrawny li’l chicken legs that end in ugly scaly claws. It’s as valid a theory as anything he says.

There’s always more Epstein Files news, and it just keeps getting grosser.

Strange doings at the Department of Labor! It’s a five-alarm sexual harassment scandal, or in the Trump Era, a weekday.

The Supremes told Donald he couldn’t just go slapping tariffs on everything just because some strange woman lyin’ in a pond gave him a Sharpie for signing “emergency” orders.

Do you need a cocktail? We have a bartender!

