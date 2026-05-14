Wonkette

Wonkette

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martin.english@gmail.com's avatar
martin.english@gmail.com
17m

𝐷𝑜𝑒𝑠𝑛’𝑡 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝑡𝑜 𝑚𝑎𝑘𝑒 𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑠𝑒, 𝑚𝑎𝑛.

I haven't even read the rest of the post, and yet, you've covered all of ... everything

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