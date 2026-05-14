This post has nothing about teenage robots in it, and nothing about teenage lies, either. But the community radio station was playing a very catchy song called “Teenage Robots” (by Ashes and Diamonds) when we started writing, so that’s the headline. Doesn’t have to make sense, man.

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Feed The Kitty

The day began, as days will around here, with Tabs and a gif of a dandelion-eatin’ prairie dog. (Almost called it a marmot.)

Men are getting weirder, at least some of them, including some men who are weirded out by dating women who own their own homes. That honestly hadn’t occurred to me. Perhaps they are not men at all, but teenage robots.

Fossil fool jagoff Rep. Virginia Foxx (or an aide who is fossil fool jagoff) wrote a nasty letter in reply to a fourth-grader who thought it might be good to subsidize electric vehicles. Thank heavens Foxx accused his teacher of indoctrinating him, or he might have thought participating in public discourse was valuable in a democracy. Will the lad become a teenage robot? Only time will tell.

Poor Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins is being sued for the silliest thing, proselytizing via email to USDA employees. What about her First Amendment right to treat her cabinet position as a ministry? So unfair.

Rudy Giulian is not a robot and not a teenager, but he dreamed of electric sheeple while he was comatose or at least hospitalized, and he saw his late friend, a guy named Peter, who “said some significant words,” but no, Roodles will only reveal them at Four Seasons Total Landscaping during the Last Days.

We’ll see you tomorrow, but we hope not to see a g-g-g-ghost!