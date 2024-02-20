Hello all! Your newsletter of newses for Tuesday, February 20, 2024!

And yes, one of them is that Snoop Dogg hurt Donald Trump’s feelings a long time ago, and he was reminded of it in the last three days of his presidency, and well, just click to read about it.

These were Tuesday’s tabs, written by Evan!

It’s probably fine that the Alabama Supreme Court says fertilized eggs are people. Nothing to worry about at all.

You actually will guess what anti-vaxxers think Alexei Navalny died from.

Oh my stars, poor Charlie Kirk is fighting with the Republicans and he with them.

Is Joe Biden ordering us to all drive Hummers and flip birds at Mother Earth? No, but Dok isn’t totally happy with this election year development.

Could Christian Louboutin sue Trump over his uggo sneakers? Maybe!

Oh, definitely not.

And speaking of Christian theocracy:

And finally don’t tell anyone but …

Good stories, us! One million new ones tomorrow, or maybe like 11!

Bye now.

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?