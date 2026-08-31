Oh hey, it’s the last day of August, which means we are two months and change from the midterms. Everybody’s eyes on the ball? Good.

Here are some Monday stories:

Tabs:

Feels like they made this rule for somebody specific, but who knows.

Of course Ted Cruz is in this post.

Welp.

Dork.

SPECIAL NEWS OF NEW WONKETTES!

More stories tomorrow when we write them!