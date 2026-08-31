Oh hey, it’s the last day of August, which means we are two months and change from the midterms. Everybody’s eyes on the ball? Good.
Put your name in this box if you somehow haven’t, or haven’t upgraded to a paid subscription!
Here are some Monday stories:
Tabs:
Feels like they made this rule for somebody specific, but who knows.
Of course Ted Cruz is in this post.
Welp.
Dork.
Pete Hegseth Has Own Pentagon Troll Army To Keep America Safe From Scourge Of Leftists
·
SPECIAL NEWS OF NEW WONKETTES!
More stories tomorrow when we write them!
What a great way to end August, Evan, a good laugh with Wonkette's One a Day 🤣 You guys Rule 😎 and will reStack ASAP 💯👍