On Friday, while doing my best to figure out the narrative of a QAnon-adjacent conspiracy theory that Hurricane Helene was in some way related to the prevalence of Wiccans in Asheville, North Carolina (which I still don’t get beyond the fact that it perhaps involves Gloria Vanderbilt in some capacity), I stumbled upon a truly magical story. I found it on the Telegram channel of Kandiss “Jesus Guns Babies” Taylor, so you know it’s good.

In a poignant essay titled “Witches For Kamala” published on the “Intercessors for America” website, a contributor “who does not want to be named because of the potential for witchcraft curses” tells the story of how they went to Five Below one time and … saw some things.

They write:

On a recent shopping trip, I found myself inside a novelty store called Five Below which specifically markets to tweens and teens. I had been there before, looking for inexpensive gifts for my nieces. Each time I perused the merchandise, however, my spirit felt uneasy. While the décor and staff were upbeat and lively, there was something very troubling lurking among the sea of trendy nick knacks and style hacks targeted for today’s youth.

Oh no! What could it be? Knock-off Crocs? Snacks you were not aware existed anymore? Bath bombs that just scream “I’m going to give you a yeast infection”?

No. They saw … books and stuff.

I didn’t need anything on this particular occasion, but felt compelled to browse through the book section. Immediately my gaze stopped upon an uncanny array of titles that were displayed in the center of an aisle. Here’s just a small sample of what I found: The Unofficial Harry Potter Spell Book, The Egyptian Book of the Dead, The Encyclopedia of the Paranormal, The Seven Healing Chakras, Buddhism 101, Healing Crystals, The Book of Astrology, and The Book of Wizard’s Magic. Other titles I’d encountered during previous visits were How to Be a Psychic, What’s My Aura, The Power of Numbers, Crystal Pairings, The Circle of Fire–A Toltec Wisdom Guide (Inspiration and Guided Meditations), House Magic, Moon Magic, Tap Into Your Power, and the Four Agreements Wisdom Book. Sadly, not only did I find many occult (New Age) books in the store, I discovered “healing crystals,” incense, zodiac stones, manifestation coloring books, “angel number” keychains/jewelry, Ouija Board themed candy and a plethora of New Age inspired T-shirts, gifts and room décor.

Oh, the horror! Things for people — and even teenagers — with different religious and spiritual beliefs than this person! Don’t they know that’s not allowed? Except for how it is allowed, by the Constitution?

Now, I don’t believe in any of this shit either, but you don’t see me sitting around freaking out because people are allowed to buy books about it.

This would have just been your regular “Christian person very upset to discover that other people have different beliefs” essay … were it not for what happened next.

After leaving the store I felt the need to pray. “Dear Lord, what should we do? The occult is infiltrating the lives of our youth, especially the minds of our precious girls.” At that moment the Holy Spirit impressed something upon me. It was the phrase, “Witches for Kamala Harris.” At first, I wondered if it was a random thought, but after I prayed about it, I realized there must be some sort of connection between what I observed at Five Below and the phrase.

Gee, maybe she should have picked up that How to be a Psychic book!

I decided to do some research on the internet. I typed “Witches for Kamala” into the search engine. One of the first websites I found was an openly occult online store called The Spirit Den. Its homepage contains a “shop the magick” tab which leads customers to products such as ritual and altar tools, witch bells, altar and tarot cloths, as well as T-shirts and holographic stickers that say, “Witches for Kamala.” One shirt labeled, “Witches for Kamala Pentacle T-Shirt” is described this way: “Embrace the boldness and risk-taking spirit of Kamala Harris…This shirt is perfect for any witch who stands with Kamala’s message of equality and justice. Join the movement and make a statement for change.” Many of the other items on the website were described as tools for spiritual growth which could help users “align with their highest potential.”

Or maybe she didn’t need the How to be a Psychic book at all! Because it was not long before she discovered that the Witches for Kamala and Five Below were in cahoots.

After browsing these witchcraft promoting websites, I clearly understood how the products being sold in Five Below, and the phrase “Witches for Kamala” were connected. It was very apparent in both cases that girls and women were the targeted audience. The New Age books and products in Five Below, as well as the witchcraft websites, were selling their versions of empowerment, balance, harmony, healing and self-love.

You know … now that I think about it, the hair elastic I am wearing at this very moment is from Five Below (they have the good ones that are made of like, tights material, but for way less than I see them anywhere else!). It is all coming together now!

The anonymous author then goes on explain that “witches” believe in bodily autonomy and choice, which … is bad?

It’s important to understand that witches (which can also include those who refer to themselves as “Wiccans,” “Pagans” or Druids”) define themselves as “modern women” who are “catalysts for change.” They believe they can impact the world through rebellious acts, spells and rituals. Bodily autonomy is sacred, as they work to be “in balance” with nature, the cycles of the moon/earth, and ancient spirits. Above all, their paths are not defined by a particular truth. Instead, they find their own truth and destiny by using tarot cards, crystals, astrology, ancient pagan writings, Ouija boards, nature and the paranormal. These tools of divination direct their paths and embolden them along the way.

It gets worse, because they don’t even tell girls what to believe based on the morals of a 2000-year-old book, but rather (the author imagines) suggests that they be “mindful” without even demanding that they repent from sin!

The occult/New Age books and products marketed to young girls in stores such as Five Below teach these same principles. They encourage them to chart their own course using an occult GPS that deceptively teaches the concept of “mindfulness.” Impersonal forces such as nature, earth cycles, and “energy” are touted as guide stones, but these “forces” do not ask them to recognize or repent from sin. Instead, their minds are filled with mantras like “girl power,” “you are the change,” and “live your truth.” Over time, young girls become young women who believe there are no defined moral boundaries when it comes to their bodies, or the bodies of those around them. Their identity is found through the deceptive world of the occult.

Can you guess what’s coming next and how this is alllllll related back to Kamala Harris? I bet you can!

As these ideas of “bodily empowerment” are seeded into the minds of young girls, we see a large movement of voting age women who are attracted to the political agenda of Kamala Harris. Her platform hinges on the lie that women are strengthened and liberated through abortion, or what she terms “reproductive rights.” Harris also removes all boundaries when it comes to the LGBTQ/Trans agenda. Her adamant support for gender transition surgeries is seen as “progressive,” “mindful,” “liberating” and “just.”

Yep! It’s abortion! It’s people deciding when or if they want to have children, deciding who they want to have sex with and what gender they are without even checking with people like the anonymous author of this piece!

Rules for morality in the occult world are seen as slavery. Thus, when Kamala Harris says she wants to restore “reproductive freedom,” by allowing the killing of the unborn, she’s falling in line with this thinking.

I don’t know a ton about “the occult world” because I actually find New Age shit mind-numbingly boring, but like … what if people just have a different idea of morality? Like, for me — someone who believes in nothing supernatural whatsoever — I consider it “moral” to take care of the poor, to ensure that everyone has health care, to treat people fairly, and to not be a grotesque bigot. I will take my morality any day over that of whoever wrote this article. Hell, I’ll happily take the morality of any witch in America over theirs.

But they didn’t just go to Five Below. They also went to Etsy.

The popular online marketplace Etsy sells yard signs which promote the reproductive “rights” that Kamala Harris endorses. One sign’s slogan reads, “Vote Like Your Daughter’s Rights Depend On It–Kamala Harris 2024.” At the time when I did the search, this particular sign was labeled a “bestseller,” that was “in demand.” Above the price were the words, “41 people bought this sign in the last 24 hours.”

Yes, because people do care about whether or not their daughters have reproductive rights. One would think that might be clear by all of the states that have voted in favor of preserving them since Dobbs was overturned.

Another similar yard sign for sale said, “Vote Like Your Rights Depend on It,” but the letters of the word VOTE were made into illustrations that depicted a female reproductive system, an LGBTQ rainbow, “banned” books, and a fist with a heart inside.

Yes! Again, people like having rights. They like not being forced to be pregnant, they like not being forced to pretend they are something they are not, and they like being able to read any books they want. Including books about crystals, Buddhism, astrology, or even moon magic (whatever that is) from Five Below.

You know, because we live in the United States of America and not a fascist theocracy? (For now)

They continue:

“Reproductive rights,” as well as being able to choose one’s own sex/gender, is important to witches because they believe they are in control of their own destiny. In their eyes, all women are goddesses, so they can receive and use this power supernaturally.

I don’t know that this is something specific to witches so much as all of the people in general who don’t want people who freak out over the book selection at their local Five Below to tell them what to do. I don’t need to think I am a goddess (though if you want to think that, I won’t argue) to believe I deserve to have my basic humanity respected!

Interestingly enough, if one browses through some of the New Age books marketed to teens and tweens, these same ideas of charting your own course, manifesting your highest potential, and “having the power (magic) within you,” are a repetitive theme. Even if some of these New Age books and products are not specifically labeled as witchcraft, they’re instilling the same principles. Intercessors, our youth are being influenced from every angle. Whether it’s movies, social media, or books/products marketed to children, there’s a wide, open door to the occult. Through prayer and fasting we must shut this door.

Oh, I’m sorry — who is it that wants to do magic now?

