This Wonkette Newsletter Is The Fakest Joe Biden Cheap Fake EVER
Such a cheap fake it doesn't even HAVE fake Joe Biden videos.
Happy Monday, the stupid is accelerating!
Meanwhile, guess whose brain IS broken.
Trump Can't Remember Name Of Doctor Feelgood. (It's Doctor Feelgood.) Tabs, Mon., June 17, 2024
No, for real, his brain is broken. Also the people he spoke to at the Black church in Detroit were white, not from Detroit.
Might as well.
Sexy zaddy governor!
Wonkette loves you and wants you to be big and strong. Buy subscriptions from us, your wish may be granted! (Correlation doesn’t equal causation, we are just saying.)
Anti-woke water? Cool.
Honestly Kicking Ourselves For Not Coming Up With 'Anti-Woke Water' Before These Scammers
They were selling that at the Turning Point USA conference in Detroit, where most of the college students were old people. Wonkette was there!
Could it beeeeee?
One Of Glenn Youngkin's Concerned Conservative School Board Screamers Miiiiiight Maybe Learn $20M Lesson?
Math, they’re not good at it.
And of course that serialized novel Wonkette has been serializin’.
And that’ll be all. Come back tomorrow, ya hear?
